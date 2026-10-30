Cha Ye-ryun denies school bullying allegations; comments demanding an explanation—“Are you really the perpetrator?”—are deleted... Controversy continues

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Cha Ye-ryun has denied allegations that she was a school bullying perpetrator, and now faces allegations that she deleted YouTube comments demanding an explanation.

On the 29th, a post alleging that an actress born in 1985 had bullied classmates was published on an online community. The author, identified as A, claimed, “That girl was literally a devil when she was in middle school. She repeatedly bullied people behind the classroom, in the bathroom, on the playground, and in the corridors of buildings near the school. She always did the hitting in buildings near the school. If she came during break and told someone to stay after school that day, then after school, that girl and her friends, a group of school bullies, would all go together to that building, where the beating took place in a hallway. Viciously, she focused on hitting the cheeks, rupturing the eardrum and leaving the cheeks badly swollen.”

The author went on to say, “Please stop all your TV and YouTube activities, sincerely reflect, and apologize. If you insist it didn’t happen, say you don’t remember, or claim it’s baseless—if you say that nonsense, we will submit testimony from classmates.” The author also made waves by posting a graduation album as evidence.

Although the actress was not identified by her real name, actor Cha Ye-ryun was suspected of being the perpetrator based on her former middle school, age, and initials. On the 30th, her agency, HB Entertainment, immediately denied the allegations, saying, “We have confirmed that they are baseless.”

Meanwhile, allegations also surfaced that Cha Ye-ryun’s side had deleted YouTube comments. After Cha Ye-ryun was named, netizens visited her YouTube channel and posted comments demanding an explanation, asking, “A school bullying post has surfaced—is it true?”, “Is the story about middle school true?”, and “It doesn’t seem like this is the time to be filming YouTube videos.” The comments were reportedly all deleted.

Cha Ye-ryun’s side denied the school bullying allegations, saying they were baseless, but the controversy continues as allegations that comments raising the issue were deleted emerge one after another.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.