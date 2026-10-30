Yoon Na-moo’s command of an extensive script proves his reputation as a solo-play powerhouse in ‘The Fall’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Yoon Na-moo proved his mettle as a solo-play powerhouse with an overwhelming performance that filled every inch of the stage in ‘The Fall.’

Yoon Na-moo played Jean-Baptiste Clamence in the play ‘The Fall,’ which opened on Sunday the 25th at TOM Hall 2 in Daehangno, Seoul, and led the stage alone for 90 minutes. Bringing the complex character’s inner world to life with depth, Yoon made a striking impression on audiences from the very first performance.

The play ‘The Fall’ is based on the novel of the same name by French writer Albert Camus, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957. It tells the story of Jean-Baptiste Clamence, who was a successful lawyer in Paris, confiding his past to a stranger he meets in a bar in Amsterdam. Through Clamence’s confession, in which he introduces himself as a “judge-penitent,” the play explores the complexities of the human psyche, including hypocrisy, conscience, guilt, and shame.

Yoon Na-moo captured the audience’s attention from the very first appearance. Stepping naturally onto the stage as the lights came up, Yoon greeted the audience warmly and invited them to “Mexico City,” a bar in Amsterdam. With a disarming performance, making eye contact with audience members one by one and posing questions, Yoon broke down the boundary between the stage and the auditorium and quickly drew the audience in.

In the play, Clamence firmly believes in his own goodness and morality, but begins to look back on his life after hearing an unidentified laugh one day and recalling an incident from his past on a bridge. Yoon Na-moo delicately portrayed the complex emotions Clamence moves through—conviction and doubt, self-justification and self-reproach, guilt and shame—as a friendly conversation turns into a weighty confession.

Above all, the nonstop monologue showcased Yoon Na-moo’s solid acting skills. Delivering an enormous amount of dialogue without missing a beat, Yoon took charge of the play’s rhythm by freely adjusting the pace, breath, and pitch of the delivery. In particular, working from a script without stage directions, Yoon created gestures and blocking suited to the character’s emotions and circumstances, vividly bringing Clamence’s inner world to life. Maintaining tension with masterful shifts in tone, from a disarming manner to heightened emotion, Yoon also made organic use of the changing lights and the shadows cast on both side walls, demonstrating remarkable command of the stage.

Yoon Na-moo, who has already demonstrated strong acting skills in a range of solo plays, including ‘Repairing the Living,’ ‘On the Beat,’ and ‘Thunder,’ once again made a distinctive impression in ‘The Fall.’ Through meticulous character analysis and nuanced emotional expression, Yoon carefully built up Clamence’s complex inner world and brought to life another role of a lifetime.

After the first performance, Yoon Na-moo said, “I think I had a strong belief that this performance would only be complete once it met the audience. I’m grateful that so many people came from the very first performance. I may have my own thoughts about my performance, but this is one where I’d rather hear what the audience thinks.”

Yoon Na-moo also spoke candidly about preparing to play Clamence. “Whatever the work, I try to empathize with the character precisely and approach the role thoroughly. At first, I thought there was a big gap between Clamence and me,” Yoon said, explaining, “To narrow that gap, I spent time sharing the paths our real lives had taken with the director and actor Lee Dong-hwi. At first, he seemed very far removed from me, but when I searched my memories, I realized I, too, had acted in ways that resembled Clamence.”

Yoon Na-moo went on to say, “I often asked the director and producer whether there could be a person this honest. He may or may not be someone who actually exists, but looking at him, I sometimes felt stung and was also strangely comforted.” Finally, Yoon offered a heartfelt request to audiences: “This isn’t a performance where I want to casually tell you to pay attention to a particular part. I hope you’ll come and see, hear, and feel it just as it is.”

The play ‘The Fall,’ starring Yoon Na-moo, will run at TOM Hall 2 in Daehangno, Seoul, through Sunday, December 6. Yoon will also meet audiences in the Busan production of the play ‘The Lives of Others,’ which will run at the Grand Theater of Busan Citizens’ Hall from Friday, November 6, through Saturday, November 7.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.