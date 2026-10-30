Sung Hoon vs. Lee Jung-shin: Charisma vs. Thoughtfulness—Two Men, Two Distinct Charms Go Head-to-Head in ‘The Boss’s Blatant Taste’

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Sung Hoon and Lee Jung-shin are set to win over female viewers with their polar-opposite charms.

Set to premiere on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:20 p.m., MBN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘The Boss’s Blatant Taste’ (directed by Kang Sol, written by Nam Ji-yeon, and produced by Gadin Media and Artist Studio) is a fake romance that hits just the right spot for viewers’ tastes. It follows Kwon Do-hyuk (played by Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of personal taste who sets out to find ‘Her’ in an album, and Lee Eun-chae (played by Oh Se-young), an indie band vocalist who becomes the only wildcard in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do-hyuk, the head of Oyes Entertainment, who sticks to his own firm preferences, while Lee Jung-shin plays Moon Tae-kyung, a pediatrician with both exceptional skills and a caring personality. The perfectionist Kwon Do-hyuk, who allows not even the slightest margin of error, and Moon Tae-kyung, the hospital’s most popular man and kind to everyone, will captivate viewers with their contrasting charms.

First, Sung Hoon conveys the presence of a prickly chaebol boss with his impressive physique and perfectly tailored suits. Kwon Do-hyuk’s distinctive charisma comes through in his AI-like personality, which tolerates not even the slightest error, and his cold gaze. His indifferent expression also hints at a dangerously decadent allure, completing his distinctive aura. The faint smile he occasionally flashes contrasts with his cool-headed side and stirs a different kind of excitement.

Lee Jung-shin, by contrast, exudes a refreshing charm with his puppy-like looks and bright smile. His eyes, curving like crescent moons whenever he smiles, further highlight Moon Tae-kyung’s pure and sunny disposition. Thoughtful and considerate of others, and reliable to boot, Moon Tae-kyung is the well-rounded ‘ideal man’ everyone would envy. Lee Jung-shin is set to raise the heart-fluttering factor for TV viewers with Moon Tae-kyung’s blend of a gentle air and warm personality.

In this way, Sung Hoon and Lee Jung-shin portray different ideals through their contrasting charms. Viewers will be curious to see which of the two Lee Eun-chae will give her heart to: Kwon Do-hyuk, prickly but increasingly captivating the more you get to know him, or Moon Tae-kyung, who is always there as a dependable supporter. Attention is also on how the romance between these two men, each with a distinct appeal, will strike a chord with viewers.

Meanwhile, MBN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘The Boss’s Blatant Taste’ premieres on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:20 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.