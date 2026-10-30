'Great King Munmu' Unveils Special Teaser... Lee Hyun-wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang-woo and Park Sung-woong Lead Epic Saga of Heroes Fighting for the Fate of the Three Kingdoms

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] 'Munmu' has unveiled a special teaser heralding the start of a monumental war for the fate of the Three Kingdoms.

Set to premiere on KBS 2TV on Saturday, November 14, at 9:20 p.m., the new historical epic drama 'Munmu' (executive producer Lee Ho; written by Kim Ri-heon and Hong Jin-i; directed by Kim Young-jo and story composition by Goo Sung-joon; produced by KeyEast Co., Ltd. and Monster Union) tells the desperate, solitary epic of leaders who risk everything for a single victory amid 600 years of war and upheaval within the Three Kingdoms.

'Munmu' released a special teaser video today (the 30th), capturing Silla's precarious position as it comes under attack from all sides and the fierce power struggle among the Three Kingdoms, drawing attention. In a blood-soaked world of chaos, the leaders of each kingdom pursue victory in their own ways, heightening anticipation for the page of history they will write.

The video opens with the voices of Kim Chun-chu (played by Kim Kang-woo), who asks, “Have you seen?” about the people exhausted by endless wars, and Kim Beommin (played by Lee Hyun-wook), who replies, “I have.” Walking among people wailing in shock over the lives lost to war, Kim Beommin soon appears on a rain-soaked battlefield. His encounter with the brutal reality of war brings home the weight of the responsibility and fate he will have to bear.

Bitterness fills the eyes of Kim Yoo-shin (played by Park Sung-woong) as he looks upon Silla, left with nowhere to flee after attacks by Goguryeo, Baekje and Wa. Taking advantage of the situation, Baekje trains its sword on Silla, seeking to bring it down completely. Under Yeon Gaesomun (played by Jang Hyuk), who has risen to the highest position of power, Goguryeo too begins to eye its ambitions hungrily. Their ambitions to swallow up the world collide head-on, heightening the tension.

The bitter divisions tearing Silla apart further weaken the kingdom. In response, Kim Chun-chu cries out in fury, “Will you simply stand by and watch the Jingol nobles build up their own power and eat away at the country? Shouldn’t we set Silla right, even if it means taking that bloodstained power into our own hands?” But Kim Beommin, unable to understand his actions, exposes the deep rift between father and son, saying, “Why don’t you just say you want to be king?”

Meanwhile, Goguryeo's great army, led by Yeon Gaesomun, sets out for the war against Tang at Mount Zhoubi. Amid the turbulent political situation, Yeon holds a sword to the neck of Kim Chun-chu, who drew Tang into the conflict and threw Samhan into turmoil. Kneeling, Kim Chun-chu stares him down without being cowed, creating a tense scene. Yet even with Kim Chun-chu risking his life, Silla struggles to escape the crisis. With Silla on the brink amid Bidam's rebellion (played by Lee Ji-hoon), Kim Yoo-shin appears like a ray of light and thunders, “I, Kim Yoo-shin, have come here.” Kim Beommin, meanwhile, fights desperately to defend Dodang Mountain Fortress, urging his forces to “hold out, prepared to die.”

Toward the end of the video, a spectacular succession of battles unfolds: the Battle of Okmun-gok between Silla and Baekje; the Battle of Mount Zhoubi, where Goguryeo and Tang clash for supremacy over all under heaven; and the Battle of Ogol Fortress, where the Silla-Goguryeo alliance fights against Tang. Amid the bloodshed sweeping through the Three Kingdoms, Kim Beommin finally steels himself with a resolve as firm as a mountain, saying, “Yes, I will protect it. I will do so, no matter what.” The great history he will write upon the blood-red land leaves a deep, lasting impression.

In this way, 'Munmu' has left a powerful impression on viewers by vividly depicting the actions of people who risked everything for their convictions and greater cause amid dramatic circumstances where not even the immediate future could be predicted. Viewers are eager for the premiere, wondering what emotion the steps of those who pressed toward the light of peace even through pitch-black darkness will bring to audiences at home.

KBS 2TV's new historical epic drama 'Munmu' premieres on Saturday, November 14, at 9:20 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.