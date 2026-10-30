‘You Were the Way’: KBS Rushes Tribute Specials for Late Choi Bool-am onto Its Schedule; Choi Soo-jong to Narrate

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] KBS will air two special documentaries paying tribute to the nationally beloved actor Choi Bool-am on Friday and Sunday.

The late actor Choi Bool-am began acting as a stage actor in 1959. In 1967, he was selected as a member of the sixth class of specially recruited actors at Seoul Central Broadcasting Station (now KBS), making his television drama debut as the elderly Kim Jong-seo in the KBS drama ‘Suyang Daegun.’ Over his 67-year acting career, he moved between television dramas, films and the stage, helping shape an era in Korean broadcasting and popular culture. He maintained a long relationship with KBS, from his beginnings as an actor to hosting current affairs and cultural programs and providing narration. He hosted ‘Good Country Movement Headquarters’ from 1999 to 2008, and for 14 years, from 2011 to 2025, he connected with viewers as the host of ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining.’

To remember Choi Bool-am, KBS has prepared two tribute specials: ‘A Warm Elder, Choi Bool-am – You Were the Way’ and ‘Choi Bool-am, Keeper of the Table, We Remember You.’ The programs look back on the life and acting career of Choi Bool-am, who brought laughter and comfort to viewers for many years, as well as his 14-year journey with ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining.’

First, the special documentary ‘A Warm Elder, Choi Bool-am – You Were the Way,’ airing at 11:10 p.m. on October 30, takes viewers back to a spring day two years ago, when the late Choi Bool-am set out to film ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining.’

The production team accompanied the late Choi Bool-am from the moment he set out for filming through his arrival on location, capturing the candid conversations and reflections on life he shared. The documentary takes a measured look at the heart of the man behind the roles that drew people across South Korea to their televisions, and at the course of a life he spent pursuing his craft as an actor.

For the late Choi Bool-am, ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining’ was more than a program introducing food. It was a journey of meeting people and learning about life. He found the wisdom of the years in the culinary traditions passed down from mothers to their children, and read the care and effort of neighbors in lovingly prepared meals.

‘A Warm Elder, Choi Bool-am – You Were the Way’ looks back on the late Choi Bool-am’s life through his instinct to welcome people first, his care in valuing even a single bite of food, and his passion for continuing to learn even after many years as an actor.

An actor who continued to dream of giving good performances, a man who was always learning something new at the table, an elder who said that happiness should be shared by everyone, not just oneself. Following his voice, captured during a springtime journey together, we walk alongside Choi Bool-am, the actor we loved and who loved us, along the path of his life.

Airing at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, ‘Choi Bool-am, Keeper of the Table, We Remember You’ retraces the steps of the late Choi Bool-am, who traveled across the country to visit people’s tables with an unwavering commitment for 14 years.

The late Choi Bool-am headed to filming locations every week to keep his promise to viewers. From the early-morning journeys to the moment he sat down before a lovingly prepared meal, the 14 years of records from ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining’ offer a chance to reflect on the responsibility and diligence behind his familiar voice and unassuming laughter.

The late Choi Bool-am went in search of more than delicious food. The tables he encountered held the labor that went into preparing a meal, culinary traditions passed down from mothers, and stories of families and neighbors who had endured difficult times together. He listened to the stories of people he met across the country and conveyed to viewers the values embedded in ordinary lives and the meaning of our tables.

The special also looks back on journeys to visit Korean communities overseas. Through food and memories carried on after leaving the homeland, family memories and words from home contained in a single bowl, and unforgettable scenes, it revisits the meaning of tables that connect people across the sea. The sight of the late Choi Bool-am sitting with compatriots who had preserved the food of home in an unfamiliar land shows that ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining’ offered more than information about food. Those tables provided comfort that helped people endure their longing for home and a warm connection between people whose lives were different.

The program will be narrated by actor Choi Soo-jong, the successor host of ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining.’ Through narration and interviews, Choi Soo-jong will calmly look back on the path taken by his senior, the late Choi Bool-am, and convey the meaning of the table that will continue into the future.

Meanwhile, according to the bereaved family on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Seoul’s Gangseo-gu district.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.