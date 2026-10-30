“Mr. Choi Bool-am was my husband, and everything was good”... Kim Hye-ja’s memories of the “22-year couple” revisited

Country Diaries

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] With the late actor Choi Bool-am having passed away, past remarks by actor Kim Hye-ja, who played his wife for many years, are once again drawing attention.

Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on October 29 while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87.

As tributes from the entertainment industry and the public continue to pour in following the sudden news of his death, heartfelt stories Kim Hye-ja shared in a past broadcast while reminiscing about Choi Bool-am are also being recalled.

In 2023, Kim Hye-ja appeared on the tvN STORY variety show “People at the Chairman’s House” and expressed her special affection for Choi Bool-am, with whom she had worked on “Country Diaries.”

At the time, she mentioned that Choi Bool-am had been her husband in the show, saying, “Mr. Choi Bool-am was my husband, and everything was good.” She also shared a photo Choi Bool-am had taken for her, bringing back memories of their many years together.

The broadcast, in particular, showed the two meeting again after about 21 years, drawing attention. Kim Hye-ja could not hide her excitement as she looked forward to seeing him after such a long time.

Recalling how she had waited for Choi Bool-am, she said it felt like seeing a longtime friend again. She revealed that she had been so happy to see him that she almost cried, and also spoke of how long they had spent together.

The two had not first met through “Country Diaries.” Kim Hye-ja said she had worked with Choi Bool-am on the theater stage before appearing in the drama. Since their relationship dated back to their twenties, they had built a bond that went beyond being mere colleagues on a production.

Kim Hye-ja described Choi Bool-am as a teacher-like figure who had guided her and a friend with whom she had shared many years.

A lighthearted remark she made to Choi Bool-am on the broadcast at the time also became a topic of conversation. Expressing regret that he was no longer continuing his work as an actor, Kim Hye-ja joked, “Do you just go around doing ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining’?” making people laugh.

In fact, the two left a deep impression on viewers by playing a married couple for 22 years in “Country Diaries.” Choi Bool-am’s portrayal of a dependable husband and Kim Hye-ja’s warm portrayal of a wife were beloved by the public for many years.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am’s wake is being held at the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The funeral will be organized by the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, and the funeral procession is scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. on November 2. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.