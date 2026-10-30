The late Choi Bool-am and the late Choi Jin-sil together... Cha In-pyo shares memories of “You and I”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Cha In-pyo recalled his memories of the late veteran actor Choi Bool-am and shared a heartfelt tribute.

After news of Choi Bool-am’s passing broke, Cha In-pyo posted a tribute on his social media, along with photos from the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama “You and I,” in which they had appeared together.

The released photos also featured the late Choi Jin-sil, another beloved figure who has passed away, adding to the poignancy. The MBC weekend serial drama “You and I,” which aired in 1998, also starred Park Seong-won, Song Seung-heon, Kim Hye-ja, Kim Ji-yeong, Seo Yoo-jung, Lee Bon and Park Won-sook, among others.

Cha In-pyo played Choi Bool-am’s son in the drama. Recalling that time, he said, “Mr. Choi Bool-am and I met as father and son in the 1998 MBC weekend serial drama ‘You and I.’”

He went on to share an anecdote about how, after the drama became a huge hit, Choi Bool-am—who was invited to various year-end events—called him over one day and asked him to accompany him to an event.

A wake for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87, was set up on the 30th at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. Photo by the Joint Press Corps

Cha In-pyo hesitated, unable to give an immediate answer. Choi Bool-am reportedly said, “In-pyo, if you come with me this time, I’ll come along with you once next time.”

Cha In-pyo recalled the late actor’s warm character, saying, “That’s the kind of person he was,” and, “He regarded and treated even a junior far below him in seniority as an equal human being.” He added that memories of that time suddenly came back to him on the day Choi Bool-am passed away.

He also said a final goodbye to Choi Bool-am, who had played his father in the drama. Cha In-pyo paid tribute, saying, “Father in the drama, thanks to you, so many people have found comfort and gained courage. Thank you for playing the role of a father for so long. Goodbye.”

Finally, he expressed his deep respect and longing for the late actor, writing, “May you now rest peacefully in a place free of pain.”

Meanwhile, according to sources in the broadcasting industry on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.