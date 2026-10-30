Anna, wife of Park Joo-ho, belatedly reveals stage 3 breast cancer and lymph node metastasis: “I can no longer breastfeed”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Anna, the wife of soccer player Park Joo-ho, looked back on her journey from breast cancer diagnosis through treatment.

On the 29th, a video titled “My Experience with Breast Cancer Treatment: From Chemotherapy Side Effects to Reconstructive Surgery and Radiation Therapy” was posted on Anna’s YouTube channel.

Anna looked back on the entire process, from her breast cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy to radiation treatment after surgery. She said, “Don’t search online by yourself for what type of breast cancer you have or what stage it is before you get an accurate diagnosis. As I searched online, I was convinced it wouldn’t be that serious. I thought it would be stage 1, or stage 2 at worst. I was shocked to find out it was actually stage 3.”

Looking back on the difficult chemotherapy, Anna confided, “Once treatment is over, everything is checked again before surgery. Because I was stage 3, the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes. So those lymph nodes had to be removed, too. That’s why I have almost no lymph nodes left now.”

Anna said, “And before a mastectomy, you meet with a plastic surgeon. At first, the surgeon thought I would need to have my entire breast removed, but that didn’t end up happening.” She added, “The surgeon said they would try to keep my appearance as unchanged as possible, and, amazingly, it looks the same. There’s only a small scar where the incision was; otherwise, it’s unchanged. But I can no longer breastfeed. The tissue inside no longer functions. But my appearance is the same.”

She added, “And it seems that whatever kind of breast surgery you have, you have to go back to the hospital later for another operation. I think I heard I’d need to have it done again after 10 years, so I probably have about seven years left.”

Meanwhile, Anna, who is from Switzerland, married soccer player Park Joo-ho in 2015, and they have two sons and one daughter. After announcing her cancer battle in 2022, Anna was declared in complete remission and is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.