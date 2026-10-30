“When I die”... Late Choi Bool-am’s final farewell: a reunion with the children bound to him for 41 years

On the 30th, a funeral altar was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for the late Choi Bool-am, who passed away at the age of 87. Photo by the Joint Press Corps

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] It has been confirmed that, in accordance with the final wish he left behind, the funeral procession is expected to stop at ChildFund Korea before proceeding to the burial site, moving many deeply.

According to his family and others, Choi Bool-am died at the age of 87 at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

His body was transferred at around 12:20 a.m. that day to the hospital where the funeral altar would be set up. Rather than a conventional celebrity funeral, the funeral will be organized by ChildFund Korea.

Choi Bool-am, who had long been loved by the public, consistently shared with children and teenagers facing difficult circumstances, giving back to society the love he had received.

His love for children dates back to the filming of the drama ‘Country Diaries’ in 1981. Through his connection with a child actor who appeared alongside him, Choi Bool-am began group sponsorships with the cast. In 1985, he was appointed chair of ChildFund Korea’s national sponsorship association. For the following 41 years, he took the lead in advancing child welfare at home and abroad, spreading a positive influence.

The late actor, who often stressed that “it is an adult’s role to give children hope,” kept children in his thoughts until his final moments.

He is said to have left word with those around him that, after he passed away, they should be sure to stop by the ChildFund Korea foundation before heading to the burial site.

Accordingly, after the funeral procession sets out, it is expected to stop at ChildFund Korea’s headquarters in Mugyo-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, before proceeding to the burial site. The thought that he wanted to reflect on the meaning of a lifetime of giving even on his final journey makes the gesture all the more moving.

The funeral procession for the late Choi Bool-am is scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. on November 2. The funeral Mass will be held the same day at Yeouido Cathedral in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, and his burial site is Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.