Kim Hye-soo weeps for three hours at late Choi Bool-am’s wake... “A father-like figure”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-soo visited the wake of the late Choi Bool-am, whom she had looked up to as a father, and tearfully bade him a final farewell.

Kim Hye-soo visited Choi Bool-am’s wake at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, at around 11 a.m. on the 30th. She stayed for about three hours to pay her respects to the deceased. Footage of her leaving the funeral hall in tears afterward was captured, evoking sadness.

The special bond between Kim Hye-soo and Choi Bool-am had already become known through television. Kim appeared on a 10th-anniversary special of KBS 1TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” which aired in January 2021, and expressed her deep affection for Choi and his wife, Kim Min-ja. At the time, she described the couple as father- and mother-like figures and expressed gratitude for the warmth with which they had embraced her from the time she was starting out in acting.

She shared text messages she regularly exchanged with Choi and said, “Your texts are poetry every time. I find myself reading them over and over because they make me feel good. They’re truly a poem.”

In the messages made public, Choi looked out for Kim Hye-soo’s health before her overseas trip, telling her, “Have a glass of wine and make sure you get some sleep. You need to set aside your longing and yearning and let your body rest so you’ll enjoy New York.” He went on to show his special affection for her: “Autumn is the season of longing, the season when grapes ripen. The inside of the plane should be a season of dreams. So, go and come back. Let’s hear about the dream Hye-soo had.”

The bond between the two, who shared an affection over the years no less deep than that between a biological father and daughter, is once again coming into focus following Choi Bool-am’s death.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am passed away on the afternoon of the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment. He was 87. His funeral will be held under the auspices of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, and his wife, Kim Min-ja, his two sons and other family members are keeping vigil at the wake.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.