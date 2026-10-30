Yeon Jeseung Poured His Heart and Soul Into His Son’s Halloween Costume... “A Police Car That Took 3 Hours to Make”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Yeon Jeseung showed his exceptional love for his son by making a Halloween costume himself for Junbeom.

On the 30th, Yeon Jeseung posted a video featuring his son Junbeom on social media, along with the caption, “Took 3 hours to make.”

The video showed Junbeom walking around the house in a police-car-shaped costume. Wearing a mask reminiscent of a robot on his head and a model police car around his body, he looked like a transforming robot from a movie.

The costume was especially noteworthy because Yeon Jeseung reportedly made it himself for his son. He had previously shared on social media footage of himself sitting on the floor and assembling the model police car. The sight of him focused on the task, with various parts, instructions and scissors spread out around him, conveyed all the care he put into making it for his son.

“It’s Junbeom’s kindergarten event outfit (?) for tomorrow, so I think I’ll have to stay up all night,” he said, expressing dismay at a process that turned out to be more challenging than expected.

He also joked alongside a photo of the police car in progress, saying, “The bar for being a dad to a son is ridiculously high.”

Most notably, Yeon Jeseung made people laugh when he said, “I was so arrogant to think I could make it in 10 minutes,” adding, “It took 3 hours.” What he had thought would be a simple craft project had turned into a major undertaking that took a full three hours.

But the long hours of work paid off. After Junbeom was shown looking adorable in the finished police car costume, fans responded enthusiastically with comments such as, “Junbeom looks so cool! Dad is really amazing too,” “As expected, a wonderful dad,” and “It’s amazing that you made that.”

Yeon Jeseung’s decision to make a costume himself for his son’s kindergarten event ahead of Halloween warmed people’s hearts.

Meanwhile, Yeon Jeseung married comedian Hong Hyun-hee in 2018, and they welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022. The family won many fans by sharing glimpses of their daily life on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.