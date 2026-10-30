A-min, Ko Kyu-pil’s wife, shows off her full-term baby bump after gaining 15 kg

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer A-min, wife of actor Ko Kyu-pil, shared an update on her full-term pregnancy, one month before giving birth.

On the 30th, A-min posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “28 days until I meet Happiness. I’m full-term now, so my body is having a hard time, but thank you, oppa, for always making me laugh.”

The photos showed Ko Kyu-pil and A-min sitting side by side, enjoying the excitement of the impending birth.

A-min confidently showed off her full-term baby bump in a white crop top that revealed her belly. She smiled happily, holding an ultrasound photo of her baby in one hand and a stuffed rabbit in the other.

Ko Kyu-pil, seated beside her, also smiled brightly as he posed with his wife. A-min’s affectionate confession that he always makes her laugh despite the physical toll of nearing childbirth especially drew attention.

A-min also wrote, “Is this for real? I’m going to be a mom next month,” expressing both her excitement and disbelief at the thought of becoming a mother.

A-min previously revealed in August that she had gained 15 kg by the time she was six months pregnant. Earlier this month, she also opened up about the difficulties of late pregnancy, including feeling heavier and having swollen hands and feet. At the time, she said her emotions had become so volatile that she would tear up while watching TV, drawing attention. Amid all this, she warmed hearts by sharing photos of herself smiling brightly with her husband Ko Kyu-pil, 28 days before giving birth.

Ko Kyu-pil and A-min married in November 2023 after dating for nine years. They overcame their nine-year age gap and became husband and wife, with actor Kim Nam-gil serving as the emcee at their wedding, which drew considerable attention. This past June, they announced that they were expecting their first child, three years after getting married. Ko Kyu-pil’s representatives revealed at the time that the baby was a girl, prompting many congratulations.

Ko Kyu-pil was widely loved for his role as Chorong-i in the film The Roundup: No Way Out, while A-min is a singer-songwriter who debuted in 2018.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.