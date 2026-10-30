“Why are you acting like that? We’re both players” — Lee Chang-hoon reveals advances from top actress who started out as a child actor

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Lee Chang-hoon revealed that he received many bold advances from female celebrities in the past.

On the 30th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Yujeong and Jujeong” titled “The identity of the former child actress who intimidated Lee Chang-hoon, who once received 100 million won in modeling fees.” Lee Chang-hoon appeared in the video and shared an anecdote about female co-stars who had made advances toward him in the past.

That day, Lee Chang-hoon recalled, “When I was single, female celebrities often flirted with me,” adding, “The most brazen one was sitting with me and looking at a script when she looked over at me and winked.”

He said, “I was so surprised that I asked her why she was doing that, and she said, ‘Oppa, why are you acting like that? We’re both players.’ I was 29 at the time, and when I told her it was the first time I’d heard the word ‘player,’ she said, ‘It’s a thing.’”

He also shared another anecdote from a film set. Lee Chang-hoon said, “That happened quite a lot. There was even a time when someone hugged me really tightly in the middle of filming.”

He explained what happened: “It was winter, and the wind was blowing really hard. Since it was so windy, someone suggested going inside to rest, but I like the cold winter wind, so I just stood there in my long coat.”

He continued, “My female co-star left, then ran back and said, ‘Oppa, can’t I stay here too?’ I told her to do as she liked. Then she said, ‘Open it.’”

Lee Chang-hoon revealed, “I asked, ‘What am I supposed to open?’ She told me to open my clothes, so I did, and because she was cold, she came inside and hugged me tightly. She said she was cold and told me to close it, so I did, and I thought my heart was going to burst.”

He piqued viewers’ curiosity when he revealed, “That actress really was a star, and she was someone I liked a lot, too.”

Asked whether the actress is still active, he offered this clue: “She does work these days, but she doesn’t seem to appear much anymore. Back then, she was practically the most idolized star. I was a newcomer, and she had started out as a child actor long before then.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.