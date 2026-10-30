Kwon Yuri (Yuri) leaves SM after 25 years: The reality of going solo — “I’ve gotten older, but I’m still young”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yuri, who left SM Entertainment, shared an update on her journey to standing on her own.

On the 30th, a video titled “Oppa, have you thought about growing HRS?” was posted on the YouTube channel “John Park-i Bap-sama.” Appearing as the first guest, Yuri had a meal with John Park and spoke candidly about everything from her time with Girls’ Generation and the story behind HRS’s creation to how her daily life had changed since leaving SM Entertainment.

Yuri also shared an update on starting out on her own after leaving SM Entertainment. Her exclusive contract with the company, where she had spent 19 years, ended on August 31. It marks her first time standing on her own in 25 years, since she joined the company as a trainee in 2001.

At the time, Yuri thanked SM, which had helped raise her, on social media and personally gave farewell gifts to employees. Images of her in tears as she left the company were also released, drawing attention.

“I’m handling my management on my own now. I’m learning everything one step at a time, from issuing tax invoices to meeting with legal representatives,” Yuri said, adding, “It’s so much fun.”

She continued, “There have been so many people around me helping me all this time. So even though I’ve gotten older, I’m actually still so young. I’ve lived with a lot of protection,” she admitted.

She added, “I used to think I always had to do well, but now I’ve started to think, ‘What’s wrong with not doing well?’ I’ve realized that I should try things on my own, one by one, even if I fail.”

Although her exclusive contract with SM has ended, she plans to continue her activities with Girls’ Generation. With the group’s 20th debut anniversary coming up next year, Yuri raised hopes by saying, “There may be opportunities for us to take the stage.”

Meanwhile, Yuri recently made headlines by forming and promoting the project group HRS with fellow Girls’ Generation members HYOYEON and Sooyoung. The three drew an enthusiastic response with their fun concept, candid banter, and distinctive variety-show skills. They especially captured fans’ attention with performances on music shows, and Yuri further raised expectations by mentioning the possibility of expanding overseas in the future.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.