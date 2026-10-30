Lee Ji-hyun and Kim Hyeon-suk open up about single-mom insecurities: “Did I harm my child with one wrong choice?”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Ji-hyun and Kim Hyeon-suk opened up about the insecurities they feel while raising their children as single mothers.

On the 29th, a video was posted to the YouTube channel “Queen Jihyun in Real-Life Mode” under the title “A Day of Unlimited Parenting Talk (a.k.a. Letting It All Out) with My Close Single-Mom Friend.” Kim Hyeon-suk, who appeared in the video, bonded with Lee Ji-hyun over their shared experience as single mothers.

That day, Kim Hyeon-suk confessed, “I tend to worry unnecessarily, all on my own. It comes with a bit of an inferiority complex,” adding, “When it comes to my child’s behavior, I find myself thinking, ‘Is it because I’m a single mom?’”

Lee Ji-hyun empathized, saying, “I have a really strong inferiority complex too. It feels intense inside, but I don’t think it’s because of us at all.”

Kim Hyeon-suk said, “Recently, as Hamin, my son, has gotten a little older, he told me, ‘I wish I could live with my dad like other kids do.’”

She continued, “These days, I’m taking those words differently. I enrolled in graduate school for counseling psychology. When Hamin talks about his dad, my automatic thought is, ‘You’re right,’ but the cognitive distortion is, ‘Did I cause my child so much harm because of one wrong choice I made?’ From there, I keep putting myself down,” she explained.

Kim Hyeon-suk also reflected on her own upbringing. She said, “My mom raised me on her own, and I hated that so much. Thinking, ‘Could the same thing be passed down?’ is cognitive distortion. But as a single mom, I do have those feelings.”

She went on, “But I’m doing my best right now and really working hard to live, aren’t I? When I look at that, I’m not 100% a failure as a mother,” adding, “That’s what I tell myself, but when I hear something like that, it makes me very sad.” She candidly shared her feelings.

In particular, Kim Hyeon-suk confessed, “It’s not as if the kids wait for the right moment to say things. There are also all these stressful things, and when I’m thinking, ‘Why do I have to carry this all by myself for my whole life, all the way until I’m 50?’ they say, ‘Mom, I want to live with Dad too.’”

After hearing this, Lee Ji-hyun empathized deeply, saying, “I know exactly what you mean. I’m so busy just trying to get through life, and what I have on my plate right now is already enough to overwhelm me, and then they suddenly blurt that out, and it’s really...”

Meanwhile, after going through divorces in 2016 and 2020, Lee Ji-hyun is currently raising her daughter and son on her own. Kim Hyeon-suk married a non-celebrity in 2014 and welcomed a son, but divorced in 2020; she has been raising her son on her own since then.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.