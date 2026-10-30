Kang Soo-jung finally admits to editing Namuwiki: “I deleted the ‘Goddess of Destruction’ entry myself”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TV personality Kang Soo-jung confessed that she personally deleted the nickname “Goddess of Destruction,” which had once been given to her.

On the 30th, Kang Soo-jung released a video on her YouTube channel titled “Hello, I’m Back.” Having resumed her YouTube activities after about a year and a half, she looked back on her past broadcasting career and showed off her unfiltered wit.

That day, while looking over her profile on Namuwiki, Kang Soo-jung revealed something unexpected. “I actually edited it a bit. I’ll confess here,” she said, adding, “There was this thing called ‘Goddess of Destruction,’ and I deleted it.”

Kang Soo-jung explained that she got the nickname “Goddess of Destruction” after variety shows she had appeared on in the past ended one after another. “Matdae Mat ended, and there was Ya Shim Man Man, too. When two big, major shows ended almost at the same time, people called me the Goddess of Destruction,” she recalled.

“I was so offended. There were older male colleagues I worked with, too, so why was I the only one called the Goddess of Destruction?” she said, expressing her sense of injustice.

“The timing was bad. Isn’t ‘Goddess of Destruction’ a really unpleasant thing to be called?” she said. “I did it. I edited Namuwiki myself. I wasn’t going to confess, but...” Her frank admission drew laughter.

She also spoke about her time as a KBS announcer. Unlike the other announcers then, Kang Soo-jung said she often wore full makeup and high heels. “I guess I stood out a little. My seniors recommended me for variety shows, and things worked out well for me in that direction,” she recalled.

In particular, she confessed that appearing on the classical music program “Classic Odyssey” was “something I shouldn’t have done at any point in my broadcasting career.”

“I did it because I wanted to wear a dress, but even as I read about classical music, I realized I didn’t really understand it,” she said. “I shouldn’t have done it without knowing anything about classical music. I apologize once again, taking this opportunity.” Her remarks drew laughter.

Kang Soo-jung also shared how she felt about resuming her YouTube activities after about a year and a half. “The start is always grand. But this time, I won’t run away,” she said, adding, “I’ll keep working hard without getting tired until I reach 1 million subscribers.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.