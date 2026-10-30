Late Choi Bool-am: His final journey of faith, captured at his bedside nine days before his death

Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Seoul

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A photo has been released showing the late Choi Bool-am, known as “the nation’s father,” receiving the Anointing of the Sick from Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung at his bedside just nine days before his death.

On the 30th, the Archdiocese of Seoul released a photo of Choi Bool-am receiving the Anointing of the Sick from Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung on the 20th, along with a condolence message from Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick.

The released photo shows Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung visiting Choi, who is lying in a hospital bed, and praying. Nearby, the deceased’s wife, actress Kim Min-ja, stays by his bedside wearing a mask. The news of his appearance in bed during his final days has deepened the sense of sadness.

The Anointing of the Sick is a Catholic sacrament in which God’s comfort and grace are sought for believers experiencing hardship due to illness, old age, or other circumstances. It is not a rite reserved exclusively for those on the verge of death.

Choi Bool-am was baptized in 2018 and continued his religious life under the baptismal name Francis. He received the Anointing of the Sick at his bedside on the 20th, then died at 10:30 p.m. on the 29th, nine days later, at the age of 87.

In a condolence message, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick paid tribute to the deceased, saying, “He had remained in the hearts of the people as a warm memory, embodying a father and an elder in our society.”

He continued, “I hope that the deceased’s journey of faith, which began with baptism, will come to a peaceful end in the Lord, and that his life and legacy as an actor and a person of faith will be remembered by us for a long time.”

On the 30th, a wake for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87, was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The late Choi Bool-am smiling brightly in his portrait. Photo by the

The deceased’s long life of sharing and service was also brought back into focus. Choi Bool-am served as chair of ChildFund Korea’s supporters’ association and practiced sharing for children in difficult circumstances for around 40 years. He also took the lead in arts and culture education for juvenile inmates and at-risk youth.

Archbishop Chung said, “The deceased’s life of sharing with neighbors the love he received from the public makes us reflect on the meaning of true love and sharing.”

He also offered his deep condolences to the deceased’s wife, Kim Min-ja (Dominica), and the bereaved family, and prayed that the deceased would enjoy eternal rest and peace in the Lord’s embrace.

Choi Bool-am made his debut in 1959 in the play Hamlet and won widespread public affection for his roles in dramas such as Chief Detective and Country Diaries. He also spent many years hosting Korean Cuisine and Dining on KBS1 TV, connecting with viewers.

The deceased’s wake was held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung at 9 a.m. on November 2 at Yeouido Catholic Church in Seoul.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.