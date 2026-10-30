Gary, whose wife is 10 years younger, opens up after 10 years without a wedding: “I do wish we had wedding photos”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Gary revealed that he wished they had wedding photos as he and his wife, with whom he started a family without a wedding ceremony, approached their 10th wedding anniversary, showing their affection for each other.

On the 30th, a video titled “A spur-of-the-moment Tokyo trip for just the couple, thanks to the in-laws” was posted on Gary’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Gary setting off on a trip to Tokyo, Japan, with just his wife. Thanks to help from his in-laws, Gary was able to travel with his wife alone and enjoyed some much-needed time together as a couple.

After arriving in Tokyo, the two spent a relaxing time visiting cafes and popular restaurants and shopping. Gary also expressed his gratitude, saying that his wife is fluent in Japanese, is an experienced traveler, and skillfully looks up their itinerary.

The two sampled coffee and cake at a traditional Japanese kissaten, and also enjoyed local dishes such as okonomiyaki and monjayaki. They explored various parts of Tokyo, including Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Kichijoji, and went shopping. Gary showed his affectionate side by trying on clothes his wife picked out and taking photos of her himself.

Gary was especially impressed when he saw dresses displayed in the window of a bridal shop as he walked down the street. “I don’t regret not having a wedding ceremony, but I do wish we had wedding photos,” he admitted.

When his wife asked, “Should I try one on sometime?” Gary warmly replied, “Since next year is our 10th wedding anniversary, you should wear a dress sometime,” bringing a heartwarming moment.

Gary married a non-celebrity who is 10 years his junior in 2017, and they have a child, Ha O.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.