Yvonne offers a poignant tribute to the late Choi Bool-am: “A warm person even off set”

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Yvonne paid tribute to the late Choi Bool-am, her co-star in MBC’s drama You and I.

On the 30th, Yvonne recalled her memories of the late actor, saying, “Mr. Choi Bool-am, you were so warm even off set... The time I spent with you on the drama You and I remains a truly precious and honorable memory in my acting career.”

She continued, “Back then, when we traveled to and from Yeongdeok County for filming, I can still vividly remember how you always looked after me so warmly, like a daughter: ‘Was it hard coming all the way down?’ ‘Be careful on your way back up, and see you at the studio.’”

She added, “It was such a great stroke of luck to have been able to work with you in the same production... What I learned during that time... All the warmth you showed me will remain with me for a long time.”

Finally, she offered her farewell: “I miss you so much. And I think I will miss you dearly. May you rest in peace.”

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

Yvonne appeared alongside the late actor in MBC’s drama You and I, which aired in 1997. In the series, Choi Bool-am played Park Jae-cheon, the father of four siblings, capturing the warmth and weight of a father’s love.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo District, Seoul. He was 87. A wake was set up in Room 20 of the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center.

His funeral will be held over five days as a ChildFund Korea funeral, honoring his lifelong dedication to children and young people. The funeral procession is scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. on November 2, followed by a funeral Mass at Yeouido Catholic Church in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, presided over by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung. He will be buried at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju-si, Gyeonggi Province.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.