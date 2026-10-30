Shin Min-a: Has Even Her Naturally Blessed Figure Changed? “My Old Pants No Longer Fit, So I Started Watching What I Eat”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Shin Min-a revealed how her eating habits have changed and explained why she started managing her diet.

On the 30th, a video titled “(Though directionally challenged) Pretty nine-tailed fox Shin Min-a walks confidently anywhere” was posted in the “Gilyeon” segment on the YouTube channel “Lee Eunji.”

In the video, Shin Min-a said she had recently started managing her diet. She had maintained her figure in the past without any particular exercise or dietary restrictions. “I didn’t do anything special to manage my figure compared with other people. I was naturally blessed with such a good figure, so I was able to maintain it without exercising or watching my diet,” she said.

But recently, she said, she had begun to notice changes in her body. Shin Min-a admitted, “Recently, I felt a little off physically. When my old pants no longer fit well, I thought the time had come for me to start taking care of myself.”

Her eating habits have changed, too. “I used to have to eat rice and soup as soon as I woke up, but these days I eat a little fruit or vegetables and then have carbohydrates,” she said, describing how her diet has changed.

She also shared an episode from the process of managing her diet. Shin Min-a said, “About two weeks after I started watching what I ate, I dreamed I was eating pizza. The next day, I even dreamed I was eating tteokbokki,” drawing laughs.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.