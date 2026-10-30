“Even after earning 15.5 billion won in a year, he’s just the same”... Lim Young-woong’s “real-life dilemma” over delivery food

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lim Young-woong opened up about his down-to-earth daily life, saying he struggles to choose what to order for delivery. Even a top star who earns enormous sums was no different from ordinary people when it came to delivery food.

On the 30th, while chatting with fans on his YouTube channel, Lim Young-woong found himself debating what to have for dinner.

That day, Lim shared his usual eating habits, saying, “I actually eat delivery food. Otherwise, I go out to eat.” He continued, “It’s kind of hard to take a chance on a new place when ordering delivery. You’re hungry and craving something delicious—and imagine it turning out to be a disappointment.” He admitted that he was frustrated when his food choice didn’t work out. “I do need a spirit of adventure, but I eat the same things every day,” he said, striking a chord with fans.

Lim also playfully protested that he wanted to keep his favorite restaurants to himself. “There’s a curry place I’m crazy about, but I can’t recommend it because I’m worried you’ll all go there,” he said with a laugh. “Even if you find out about it, please give it up for my sake.”

He went on to say, “You all keep taking the good restaurants in my neighborhood from me. I can’t go there. You’ve taken all the good places, so now I’m thinking I won’t sign autographs at the really good ones anymore,” drawing laughter.

Lim’s favorite dish in particular was butter chicken curry. “I’m crazy about butter chicken curry. Don’t look it up. Don’t come. Don’t take it away from me,” he said, adding, “It’s quiet there. Business is slow right now, so I’m their most frequent customer. I’ve even gone every day for a whole week.” He expressed his exceptional fondness for the place.

He also mentioned a dish tied to childhood memories. Recalling the dakdoritang, or spicy braised chicken, he ate at his mother’s hair salon when he lived in Pocheon, Lim said, “The dakdoritang my mom used to order was really delicious. That’s my standard for how food should taste, but I haven’t tasted anything like it since.”

Meanwhile, Lim is reported to have earned more than 15 billion won last year alone. According to the audit report for his agency, Mulgogi Music, released in April, his 2025 settlement was estimated at about 14.56 billion won, with 1 billion won in dividends, bringing the total to 15.56 billion won. The agency’s annual revenue also came to about 32 billion won.

Though he is a top star who earns at least 15 billion won a year, his worries over what to have for dinner and whether his favorite restaurants might be taken over by others were just like anyone else’s, bringing a smile.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.