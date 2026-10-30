“Please tell the story of my life”... Late Choi Bool-am personally contacted producers while battling illness to make a documentary, it has emerged

On the 30th, a wake was set up at Asan Medical Center Funeral Home in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87. The portrait shows the late Choi Bool-am smiling brightly. Joint Photo

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] It was belatedly revealed that actor Choi Bool-am had personally contacted the production team during his lifetime, asking them to make a program that would tell the story of his life.

The MBC special memorial encore documentary “Paha, I’m Choi Bool-am,” which aired on the 30th, recounted how the late actor had personally called the production team during his lifetime to request that they make the program.

At the beginning of the broadcast, the production team stated in captions, “In 2025, actor Choi Bool-am, who was already battling an illness, called the production team himself and asked them to make a program that would tell the story of his life.”

The revelation that the late actor had personally requested a program looking back on his life even while battling illness made the story all the more poignant.

The request is all the more meaningful because it reflected Choi Bool-am’s wish, after a lifetime as an actor, to look back on his life and leave a record of it.

“Paha, I’m Choi Bool-am” is a two-part special documentary that aired last May to mark Family Month. The program looks back on Choi Bool-am’s life and more than 60 years as an actor. It was produced in a radio format, weaving together his signature works and stories from his life with music.

Actor Park Sang-won, who played Choi Bool-am’s eldest son in the MBC drama “You and I,” served as host. Fellow and younger actors, including Park Geun-hyung, Ko Du-shim, Chae Shi-ra and Jung Kyung-ho, also appeared and recalled their special connections with the late actor.

The documentary also shed light on the candid side of Choi Bool-am as a person, covering not only stories behind signature works such as “Chief Detective” and “Country Diaries,” but also his experience of losing his father at a young age and the acting philosophy he upheld throughout his life as an actor.

During production, Choi Bool-am also expressed his deep affection for viewers, saying, “I want to express my gratitude to all the viewers who have loved me for so long. That is the heart of a performer.”

MBC scheduled the documentary as a special tribute to Choi Bool-am. Part 1 aired at 8:40 p.m. on the 30th, and Part 2 will air at 9:30 a.m. on November 1.

Choi Bool-am died at 10:30 p.m. on the 29th, at the age of 87. He made his debut in 1959 in the play “Hamlet” and won nationwide affection for his roles as Chief Park Young-han in MBC’s “Chief Detective” and Chairman Kim in “Country Diaries.” He later hosted KBS 1TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining” for many years, cementing his status as a beloved national actor. His wake was set up at Asan Medical Center Funeral Home, and his funeral will be held under the auspices of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.