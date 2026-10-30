“See You Soon”... Kim Hye-ja Breaks Down in Tears Before Late Choi Bool-am’s Funeral Portrait, Her On-Screen Husband of 22 Years

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-ja visited the funeral home of late Choi Bool-am, with whom she had played a married couple on screen for 22 years, and tearfully bade him farewell.

Kim Hye-ja paid her respects to the deceased after visiting Choi Bool-am’s funeral home at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 30th.

After paying her respects that day, Kim Hye-ja spoke with reporters. Asked about her final farewell to the deceased, she said, “I don’t feel that this is the end. We’ll meet again when we die, so don’t call it the last time. There is no such thing as a last time, depending on how you think about it,” her eyes growing misty.

She added, “I have so many memories of him, and I’ll live on remembering them all. Why should this be the last time?” expressing her deep affection for the colleague with whom she had shared so many years.

Asked what she wanted to say to the deceased, she said, “I want to tell him, ‘Let’s meet soon.’ How long am I going to live, anyway? See you soon. We’ll meet soon. Because I miss him so much.” Her words moved those who heard them.

Kim Hye-ja and Choi Bool-am are regarded as an iconic acting couple who will go down in the history of South Korean television drama. The two began working together in the 1969 MBC drama ‘Frog Husband’ and continued to appear together in various productions. Most notably, they played Mr. Kim and his wife, Lee Eun-sim, in MBC’s long-running drama ‘Country Diaries,’ which aired from 1980 to 2002, portraying a married couple for 22 years.

Their natural portrayal of a married couple, honed over many years, left such a deep impression on viewers that they were sometimes mistaken for a real-life couple.

In 2023, tvN STORY’s ‘The Chairman’s People’ also showed the two reuniting for the first time in 21 years after ‘Country Diaries’ ended. At the time, Kim Hye-ja said, “I was so excited as I waited for Mr. Choi Bool-am. It felt like meeting an old friend from way back,” adding, “I was so happy to see him that I almost cried.”

She had also expressed her special affection for him, saying, “I think about all the years we spent together. He really is an old friend. We met in our twenties and acted in plays together. He was like a teacher who taught me.”

After sharing so many years of their acting lives, the two have now come to an eternal parting. But Kim Hye-ja repeatedly rejected the word “last,” seeing off the deceased with the belief that they would meet again someday.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at 10:30 p.m. on the 29th, aged 87. His funeral will be held as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. His final resting place is Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.