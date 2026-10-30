Late Choi Bool-am: The Set Was His Life... Jung Kyung-ho: “He Was There as If He Lived on Set”

A funeral altar was set up on the 30th at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at age 87. The late Choi Bool-am smiling brightly in his portrait. Photo: Joint

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Jung Kyung-ho remembered the late Choi Bool-am, recalling the filming sets they had shared.

On the afternoon of the 30th, MBC aired an encore documentary special, “Paha, I’m Choi Bool-am,” in tribute to the late Choi Bool-am. The program, which first aired last May, returned to viewers on the 29th to honor Choi, who had died that day.

The broadcast highlighted the acting secrets of Choi Bool-am, who was loved as the “nation’s father,” and the presence he brought to his roles. Several actors, including Baek Il-seop, Park Geun-hyung, Park Won-sook, Lee Kyung-jin, Lee Kye-in, Lee Hwi-hyang, Chae Shi-ra, Jung Kyung-ho and Lim Ho, also shared memories of working with Choi and spoke about his acting philosophy and distinctive qualities.

Among them, Jung Kyung-ho’s story caught viewers’ attention. He played Choi Bool-am’s grandson in the drama “Smile, You.” Jung recalled, “(Choi Bool-am) was there from the very beginning, as if he lived on set.” He continued, “He would read his scripts on the set, take naps and eat right there. I think I learned that he was someone who lived in that place.”

Jung Kyung-ho also spoke about the influence Choi Bool-am had on him. He added, “Even now, I try not to leave the set. Maybe it’s because of the way I saw Teacher (Choi Bool-am) when I was young.”

Meanwhile, according to the family on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

The funeral procession will take place at 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd of next month. A funeral Mass presided over by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung will then be held at 9 a.m. at Yeouido Cathedral in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. At 10:40 a.m., the procession will move to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. The burial site is Donghwa Gyeongmo Park.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.