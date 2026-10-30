Kim Min-ja, wife of the late Choi Bool-am, holds mourners’ hands tightly and sees them off while holding back tears — a poignant scene

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] With actor Choi Bool-am having passed away, the sight of his wife, Kim Min-ja, seeing mourners off while holding back tears was deeply moving.

On the 30th, Kim Min-ja welcomed mourners at the deceased’s funeral parlor, set up in Room 20 of the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. She held tightly the hands of those who had come to pay their respects and, doing her best to hold back her tears, greeted them calmly with a composed expression.

Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87. The deceased was transferred to Asan Medical Center at around 12:20 a.m. on the 30th, and Kim Min-ja reportedly followed behind him, weeping repeatedly in grief over the loss of her husband.

Choi Bool-am and Kim Min-ja married in 1970 after dating for four years. He fell in love at first sight when he saw Kim Min-ja appearing in the KBS drama “Jeongdong Mamin.” His love for his wife was said to be so profound that he left the theater stage to meet her and even decided to appear in TV dramas, which he had turned down for some time.

When Choi Bool-am appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Immortal Songs” in 2022, he also expressed his enduring affection for Kim Min-ja, saying, “I have nothing but gratitude for her, from beginning to end.” At the time, he admitted, “I had a lot going against me as a marriage prospect. I was an only son supporting my widowed mother, and I worked in theater, the poorest-paid profession. I wasn’t in a position to appeal to women.”

He went on to express his tender feelings, saying, “But I don’t think I could ever repay my wife, even over a lifetime, for choosing me.”

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

Kim Min-ja’s composed farewell, as she held back tears while seeing off the husband who had shared 56 years with her and shown her unwavering love, conveyed profound grief and deepened the heartbreak.

The deceased’s funeral will be held over five days under the auspices of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, in recognition of his efforts during his lifetime on behalf of children and young people. The funeral procession will depart at 7 a.m. on November 2, followed by a funeral Mass at Yeouido Catholic Church in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, presided over by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.