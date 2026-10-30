Gummy, wife of Jo Jung-suk, has a reason for looking gaunt: “I can’t sit down for even five minutes a day while raising two daughters”

[Sportschosun, reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Singer Gummy revealed that she can’t sit comfortably for even five minutes a day because she is busy raising her two daughters.

Gummy appeared as a guest on KBS 2TV’s “Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,” which aired on the 30th, and talked about parenting and music.

That day, Sung Si-kyung praised Gummy’s older daughter, Yewon, saying, “She’s so smart, loves singing, and has a lot of talent.” He then asked, “Do you remember Uncle Giant?”

Gummy replied, “She’ll probably say hello while watching TV. When Si-kyung first met our child, he knelt on one knee like a handsome prince and lowered himself to her eye level. She fell for him, and now she keeps talking about Uncle Sung Si-kyung.”

But that soon changed. “She saw John Park and said he sings well and is handsome. She calls him ‘Uncle John Park,’” Gummy said, adding, “She used to love AKMU so much that I even took her to one of their concerts.”

Hearing this, Sung Si-kyung said, “AKMU are fine. Uncle Giant approves,” but then pretended to cry as if he felt left out. Gummy laughed and said, “If Yewon sees that, she’ll comfort him by saying, ‘I like you too, Uncle,’ and telling him not to cry.”

Gummy said that she captured the emotions she felt while raising her two children in her recently released pre-release track, “Perfect World.”

She explained, “Now that I’m raising two children, most of the emotions I feel are centered on them. So as soon as I got the demo and listened to it, I started writing lyrics with my children in mind. When I had my first child, there wasn’t a song that properly captured these feelings. This time, I made one while experiencing those feelings again.”

Gummy, whose noticeably thinner appearance recently raised concerns, also spoke candidly about her daily life balancing work with raising her two children. “It really is different. Especially having two,” she said.

She continued, “Honestly, I can’t just sit down for even five minutes a day. The longest I can sit and do something is when I’m in the car on the way somewhere. That’s when I write lyrics, memorize songs, and eat by myself. That’s the only time I have,” she revealed.

Still, she said, “It may be physically demanding, but I find myself thinking much more often that I’m so happy despite it all. I used to pay much more attention to and worry about how I was feeling, but now I don’t,” expressing her affection for her two daughters.

Gummy married actor Jo Jung-suk, who is a year older than she is, in 2018, and they have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.