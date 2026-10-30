“It wasn’t just one or two kids who were victimized”: Comments snowball despite Cha Ye-ryun’s denial of school bullying allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Cha Ye-ryun has categorically denied allegations that she bullied other students, but comments online referring to reactions from former classmates and people around her have continued to appear, keeping the controversy alive.

On the 30th, a representative for Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, HB Entertainment, said of the recently surfaced school bullying allegations, “Our review found them to be completely baseless.”

Earlier, on the 29th, a post titled “Please, 1985-born actress accused of school bullying, stop working” appeared on an online community. The author, identified as A, claimed that an actress had persistently bullied and assaulted them while they were attending Junggye Middle School in Seoul.

Describing what happened at the time, A wrote, “That kid was literally a devil back when we were in middle school. They bullied me constantly at the back of the classroom, in the bathrooms, at the playground, and in the hallways of buildings near the school. They always beat me in a building near the school. If they came up to me during break and told me to stay after school that day, then when classes ended, that kid and their gang of friends would go together to the building, where I was beaten in the hallway. Viciously, that kid mostly hit me on the cheeks. My eardrum was ruptured, and my cheeks swelled up.”

A also posted photos from the yearbook, saying, “Please step away from all your TV and YouTube activities, sincerely reflect, and apologize. If you insist it wasn’t you, say you don’t remember, or come out with nonsense like ‘the allegations are baseless,’ I will submit testimony from former classmates.”

Although the post did not directly name the actress, some online users identified Cha Ye-ryun as the person facing the allegations based on the birth year, former school, initials, and other details provided by the author. Cha Ye-ryun’s side immediately issued a denial, saying the allegations were baseless.

However, even after the agency’s denial, comments questioning her continued to appear on articles about the allegations. Some online users made further claims in comments such as, “Her former classmates and people in her neighborhood reportedly shudder at the thought of her,” “A former classmate from the same school had already posted about this a few years ago, hadn’t they?” and “It wasn’t just one or two kids who were victimized.” However, the additional allegations made online have not been verified.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.