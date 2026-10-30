Park Myung-soo admits he was jealous of Jung Hyung-don during their 'Infinite Challenge' days: "It stung when it felt like the lead was changing hands"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Park Myung-soo candidly admitted that he felt jealous when he sensed that the lead in getting laughs was shifting to Jung Hyung-don during their days on 'Infinite Challenge.'

On the 30th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel 'Halmyungsoo' titled '"As Expected, I'm a Clown, Heh Heh": People Who Have Spent Their Lives Making Others Laugh.' The video featured Park Myung-soo, Daniel Choi, Kim Ji-yu, and Charles Enter, who sat down to talk.

That day, Park Myung-soo recalled, "Back when we were doing 'Infinite Challenge,' Hyung-don suddenly got funny. I thought I was carrying almost all the laughs, but Hyung-don would dance and suddenly have everyone in stitches."

He went on to admit candidly, "I was naturally jealous then. I got the feeling the lead was changing hands."

Park Myung-soo said, "Up until then, one thing I said could set everything off and get laughs. But when Hyung-don suddenly started getting so many laughs, I found myself thinking, 'I should be funnier—how did things end up like this?'"

He continued, "I felt a little jealous, but I thought it was just the way things were going," adding, "When it's Hyung-don's moment, you have to give him the spotlight, and of course applaud him. We're a team, not individuals."

He explained, "We're only human: when Hyung-don is really funny, nothing I do gets a laugh at that point. That's the kind of energy it has."

Park Myung-soo also said, "Not everyone can be funny. Sometimes it takes four people to make one person funny, and sometimes it takes four people to make two people funny. How can they all be strikes?"

He emphasized the importance of teamwork, saying, "Only when each person does their part can one person become a star."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.