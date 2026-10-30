Kim Min Speaks Out Amid the Buzz: “Taking Over the Algorithm—I’m So Grateful”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Min said they were realizing just how much buzz they were generating.

On the 30th, MBC’s I Live Alone showed Kim Min, the “nature dweller from Dongducheon,” still enjoying a stylish everyday life.

That day, when asked whether they were feeling the buzz, Kim Min bowed in thanks and said, “I’m truly grateful that so many people have shown me so much interest.”

Code Kunst agreed that Kim Min had taken over the algorithm, saying, “They’re really blowing up as the ‘Joseon hippie.’ Even carrying Shine Muscat grapes around is ‘Kim Min-core.’”

Kim Min replied, “I actually brought some,” then brought out a huge sack filled to the brim with Shine Muscat grapes, leaving everyone amazed.

The members, including Jeon Hyun-moo, followed Kim Min’s lead, holding whole bunches of Shine Muscat grapes and eating them straight off the bunch, making everyone laugh.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.