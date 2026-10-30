Lee Seo-jin’s blunt remark to Ha Ji-won, reunited after 23 years: “You weren’t pretty back then”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Seo-jin praised the beauty of Ha Ji-won, whom he reunited with after 23 years, and showed how close they are. He joked without holding back that she is much prettier now than she was during the drama “Damo,” drawing laughter.

Ha Ji-won appeared as “My Star” on “My Genie Secretary” (hereafter “Biseojin”), an SBS Friday variety show that aired on the 30th.

That day’s broadcast drew interest as it marked the reunion, after 23 years, of Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won, who had starred together in the 2003 MBC drama “Damo.” At the time, they played Hwang Bo-yoon and Jang Chae-ok, respectively, and portrayed a heartrending romance. “Damo” enjoyed sensational popularity when it aired, even giving rise to the new term “Damo fanatics.”

Ahead of his meeting with Ha Ji-won, Lee Seo-jin expressed his anticipation about seeing her again after so long, saying, “This is my first time doing a program with Ha Ji-won. This is my first time appearing on a broadcast since ‘Damo.’”

Lee Seo-jin spoke about Ha Ji-won’s looks in particular, lavishly praising her: “You’re prettier now than you were back then. You’re much prettier now.” He then added, “You didn’t look like this back then,” drawing laughter.

When Ha Ji-won arrived at the set, Lee Seo-jin greeted her with a light hug. He then showered her with more compliments, telling her, “You’ve gotten prettier than ever lately. You weren’t this pretty back then.”

Lee Seo-jin didn’t stop there. “I think you’re at your peak these days. I was shocked at the hair salon,” he said, then joked, “Maybe going to college these days has made you look younger.”

The two are said to have maintained their connection and currently go to the same hair salon. Ha Ji-won has recently been sharing her attempt to take on college life through “26th Class Jiwon.”

Meanwhile, that day’s “Biseojin” headed with Ha Ji-won to Singapore, the show’s first overseas work-trip destination. Invited by the Singapore Tourism Board, Ha Ji-won visited the F1 venue, and the trip drew interest as it was shown for the first time on Korean television.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.