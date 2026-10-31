Kim Kwang-kyu takes on a ‘pit stop’ challenge for a 300 million won salary: ‘I changed a lot of tires as a taxi driver’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu took on a challenge for an annual salary of 300 million won but ran into an unexpected obstacle.

On SBS’s variety show My Genie Secretary (hereafter, “the show”), which aired on the 30th, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu were shown heading to Singapore with actor Ha Ji-won to watch Formula One (F1), the world-renowned motor racing series.

That day, the show went on its first overseas trip in the program’s history. Ha Ji-won had been officially invited to the 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, so Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu joined her. The three spent a special time enjoying the F1 race in Singapore.

In particular, Kim Kwang-kyu took on an unexpected challenge at a pit-stop experience booth set up at the venue. A pit stop is when a car pulls into the service area during an F1 race to have its tires changed or receive other necessary maintenance. In actual F1 races, several professional mechanics work at once, requiring exceptional skill and teamwork to change all four tires in just a few seconds.

After hearing that pit-stop crew members can earn as much as 300 million won a year, Kim Kwang-kyu said confidently, “If I pull this off, that means a 300 million won annual salary, right?”

Recalling his past experience as a taxi driver, Kim Kwang-kyu added, “I’ve changed plenty of tires even with passengers in the car,” expressing confidence that set him apart.

Kim Kwang-kyu was given a time limit of 45 seconds. When the challenge got underway, he smoothly removed five bolts in just 12 seconds, raising expectations.

But the trouble came when it was time to fit the new tire. He struggled to lift the tire, which weighed as much as 6 kg. After just managing to get it on, Kim Kwang-kyu rushed to tighten the final bolt.

In the end, Kim Kwang-kyu finished the job in 1 minute and 5 seconds—20 seconds over the 45-second limit. It was an ambitious challenge for an annual salary of 300 million won, but the pit-stop task proved harder than he expected, leaving him disappointed.

Meanwhile, that day’s broadcast drew attention when Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won, who had worked together on the 2003 MBC drama Damo, reunited after 23 years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.