Is that really Kim Min? Turns out Kim Min is a dancer... Led the neighborhood to first place at sports day and even gave a special performance

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Min showed off his unexpected dancing skills and distinctive flair for performance.

The episode of MBC’s I Live Alone aired on the 30th featured Kim Min, Dongducheon’s “nature-loving local,” still enjoying a stylish everyday life.

The broadcast showed Kim Min enjoying Dongducheon City Sports Day, which drew about 1,500 residents of Dongducheon. “This year marks my third time participating,” he said, expressing particular pride as one of Dongducheon’s representative residents.

Kim Min competed as the neighborhood’s representative in the relay race, the highlight of Dongducheon City Sports Day, and showed off his impressive athletic ability as he ran hard.

Kim Min particularly caught people’s attention that day by entering the dance battle as the neighborhood’s representative.

When the host instructed the teams to “send forward the person who can shake their hips the best,” Kim Min, who received the most votes, stood up. He shook his hips and performed an upbeat dance, getting the crowd going.

Then, archival footage of Kim Min showing off his dazzling dance skills in the past was shown, drawing admiration. In the end, the neighborhood Kim Min belonged to took first place, and Kim Min went onstage and captivated the crowd with a special dance performance.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.