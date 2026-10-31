Kang Soo-jung, who underwent six rounds of IVF, gets a pregnancy test just before turning 50: “I got an 800,000-won bill”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Kang Soo-jung, 49, shared an anecdote about being caught off guard by an unexpected pregnancy test and hospital bill after visiting a gynecologist because she suspected she was going through menopause.

On the 30th, Kang Soo-jung uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled “Hello, I’m Back Again.” Resuming her YouTube activities after about a year and a half, she spoke candidly about life in Hong Kong, her health, and her past broadcasting work.

That day, Kang said she had recently visited a gynecologist because she felt she might be going through menopause. “I went to a gynecologist recently. I thought it might be menopause, but they told me I needed a blood test,” she said, describing what happened.

She went on to say she was taken aback by the medical staff’s unexpected response: “They had already done all the ultrasounds, and then they said I might be pregnant.”

Kang said she was even more surprised by the bill she received after the appointment. “I looked at the receipt, and they charged me 800,000 won, including for a pregnancy test,” she said, expressing her disbelief. She also made people laugh by describing herself as “a woman who turned out to be going through menopause but got a pregnancy test.”

Kang also mentioned South Korea’s health insurance system, saying, “Korea really is a great country. I pay health insurance premiums. Just because I live in Hong Kong doesn’t mean I don’t pay them.”

Kang married a non-celebrity man who works in finance in 2008. After six rounds of IVF and three miscarriages, she welcomed her son, Jemin, in 2014, six years into their marriage.

Kang previously appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” where she spoke about the pain of miscarrying in the second trimester after becoming pregnant with twins.

At the time, she stopped her broadcasting work to prepare for childbirth but ultimately suffered a miscarriage, and said she was overcome with grief for some time. Later, when she finally became pregnant with her son Jemin, she went through another difficult period, with bleeding that continued until the seventh month. It is only natural that she would be left dumbfounded by a hospital that raised the possibility of “pregnancy” just before she turned 50.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.