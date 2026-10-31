Yuri Is Shocked Too... Kian84 Sparks Another Hygiene Controversy by Picking Up a Dropped Side Dish and Eating It on Camera

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kian84 of ‘I Live Alone’ once again shocked fellow cast member Yuri with behavior related to hygiene.

The episode of MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ that aired on the 30th showed Kian84 celebrating his birthday on Jeju Island with his mother and his ‘furry younger siblings.’

The show featured Kian84 enjoying a ‘stormy picnic’ on Jeju, which he had visited for his birthday. He settled at a harbor with a panoramic view of the Jeju Sea and began eating the ‘birthday lunchbox’ his mother had packed for him.

With the rough waves before him, Kian84 opened his ‘birthday lunchbox’ and enjoyed a picnic in the company of the strong wind.

Just then, Kian84 dropped his side-dish container, and the squid side dish fell to the ground. But he calmly picked it up and put it on top of his rice. Watching from the studio, Yuri was astonished by Kian84’s sense of hygiene and exclaimed, “You’re putting it on? On top of the rice?” When Kian84 was then seen eating it, Yuri was horrified: “You’re eating it again?”

Kian84 also showed himself wiping his mouth with a towel he had used to blow his nose, shocking Yuri once again. “It’s a sports towel. I use it to wipe off sweat, after washing my hair, and as a dishcloth and a rag—I use it for everything,” he explained. Yuri wondered, “Why don’t you get sick? How do you not get sick?”

Kian84 has also recently drawn viewers’ amazement with hygiene-related behavior on another variety show he appeared on.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.