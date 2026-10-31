Ha Ji-won openly gushes over F1 star earning ‘100 billion won a year’: “Did he break up with his girlfriend?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ha Ji-won has revealed her special affection for Max Verstappen, the F1 star with the highest annual salary.

The SBS variety show ‘My Grumpy Manager: Secretary Jin’ (hereafter, ‘My Genie Secretary’), which aired on the 30th, featured Ha Ji-won enjoying the F1 race in Singapore with Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

That day, Ha Ji-won named Max Verstappen as her favorite F1 driver and showed a special interest in him. After looking up Verstappen, Lee Seo-jin said, “He’s No. 1 in annual salary—it’s 100 billion won.” Ha Ji-won said, “Max is a total alpha male. He’ll race even if it kills him. He’s crazy. He’s the reason I got into F1.”

Ha Ji-won even asked, “Can we find out if Max has a girlfriend?” expressing curiosity about Verstappen’s relationship status. A search confirmed that Verstappen has been dating Brazilian model and influencer Kelly Piquet for a long time.

Ha Ji-won could not hide her disappointment. Looking at a photo of Max with his girlfriend, Kim Kwang-kyu teased her, saying, “This is crazy, just crazy,” and, “What a scene,” then burst out laughing at Ha’s unusually ardent fandom.

But it didn’t end there. When news of Verstappen’s relationship came up, someone even said, “Ask if they’ve broken up,” sending the room into another fit of laughter. Search results then revealed that the two were still together and doing well, bringing Ha Ji-won’s amusing search into her favorite driver to a close.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is a world-class F1 driver from the Netherlands. He competes for Oracle Red Bull Racing and is a top-tier driver who has become a world champion.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.