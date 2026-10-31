Family reverses decision to keep funeral private... Interior of late Choi Bool-am’s wake revealed for first time; Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit placed there

Joint Photo Coverage Team

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The wake for the late actor Choi Bool-am was initially kept private at the family’s request, but the interior was later made public.

On the 30th, Choi Bool-am’s wake was set up in Room 20 of the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Songpa District, Seoul. He died on the 29th, aged 87.

The family initially decided not to make the interior of the wake public. As a result, reporters could see the deceased’s portrait only on an information screen set up outside the funeral hall.

Joint Photo Coverage Team

The screen displayed a black-and-white photograph of Choi Bool-am smiling brightly. Notably, the wake displayed his real name, Choi Young-han, rather than the stage name familiar to the public, Choi Bool-am, drawing attention.

After the interior of the wake was made public, the deceased’s final appearance was also revealed. His portrait, showing him with the gentle smile he was known for in life, was displayed inside, along with the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit awarded to him posthumously.

Joint Photo Coverage Team

That day, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young visited the wake and, on behalf of the government, posthumously awarded Choi the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit. It is the highest grade of the Order of Cultural Merit and is awarded to people who have contributed to the development of culture and the arts.

After paying his respects, Minister Choi said, “You said we should have a drink once you were discharged, and I was looking forward to that day. It’s heartbreaking that you left so suddenly,” adding, “I just offered you a drink a little while ago before I left.” His words were deeply moving.

A steady stream of fellow actors and younger colleagues, including Kim Hye-soo, Yu In-chon, Na Moon-hee, Im Hyun-sik and Park Eun-soo, came to pay their respects. Yu In-chon, who played the deceased’s son in Country Diaries, spoke of his deep grief, saying, “I always called him ‘Father’ even in everyday life.”

Joint Photo Coverage Team

Choi Bool-am made his debut in 1959 in the play Hamlet and went on to appear in dramas including Chief Detective and Country Diaries, earning the affection of audiences as the “nation’s father.” He also spent many years connecting with viewers through KBS 1TV’s Korean Cuisine and Dining.

The funeral is being held under the auspices of the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, while his wife, actor Kim Min-ja, and other family members keep vigil at his side on his final journey.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.