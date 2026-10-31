Kim Hye-ja and Youn Yuh-jung embrace and weep at late Choi Bool-am’s wake: “It’s heartbreaking”

Photo: Screenshot from Yonhap News TV

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actors Kim Hye-ja and Youn Yuh-jung embraced each other and wept at the wake of the late Choi Bool-am.

On the 30th, Kim Hye-ja and Youn Yuh-jung visited Choi Bool-am’s wake at the Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall in Songpa District, Seoul, to pay their respects.

After paying her respects first, Kim Hye-ja was leaving the wake with help from acquaintances when she ran into Youn Yuh-jung and exchanged greetings. Youn told Kim, “Unnie, you look so exhausted from filming the movie. But you did well. We have to keep at it while we’re alive, don’t we?”

As they talked, Youn soon pulled Kim Hye-ja into an embrace, seemingly overcome with emotion. She wept as she said, “It’s heartbreaking,” while Kim Hye-ja also had tears in her eyes without saying a word.

Youn asked after the deceased’s wife, actress Kim Min-ja, saying, “Have you seen Min-ja?” Kim Hye-ja replied, “I haven’t. There are just so many people.” Youn then saw Kim Hye-ja off before heading back to the wake.

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

Kim Hye-ja could not hide her grief at the loss of the deceased, even in front of reporters. Speaking tearfully, she said, “My mind is in turmoil, and I’m just sad. I can’t think of anything,” adding, “I wish I could have seen him open his eyes even once.”

She continued, “I don’t think this is the end. We’ll meet again after we die, so please don’t call this the end,” and said, “Depending on how you think about it, there is no end. I have so many memories of him, and I’ll live on remembering them all. Why call it the end?”

She wept as she said, “I want to tell him, ‘Let’s meet soon.’ How long do you think I’ll live? Let’s meet soon. He’s someone I miss so much, so we’ll meet again soon.”

A steady stream of colleagues and younger entertainers came to pay their respects at the wake that day. Actors Kim Hye-ja, Na Moon-hee, Ko Du-shim, Youn Yuh-jung, Sunwoo Yong-yeo, Im Hyun-sik, Cha In-pyo, Kim Hye-soo, Yoo In-chon, Kang Seok-woo, Yoo Dong-geun, Gil Yong-woo, Yang Taek-jo, Kim Seong-hwan, Park Sang-won, Lee Kye-in, Lee Kyung-jin, Kim Hye-jung, Shin Hyun-joon, Cho Yeo-jeong, the couple Lee Chun-hee and Jeon Hye-jin, Im Ho and Jo Hana; singer Jin Sung; broadcasters Lee Sang-byeok, Lee Hong-ryeol, Lee Hyun-yi and Ahn Hyun-mo; director Bae Chang-ho; and hanbok designer Park Sul-nyeo, among others, mourned the deceased and paid their final respects.

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

Choi Bool-am passed away while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo District, Seoul, at around 10 p.m. on the 29th. He was 87. The wake was held in Room 20 at the Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall.

The deceased’s funeral will be held over five days as a ChildFund Korea funeral, honoring his lifelong dedication to children and young people. The funeral procession will take place at 7 a.m. on November 2, followed by a funeral Mass at Yeouido Catholic Church in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, presided over by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.