Son Soo-hyun opens up about battling acute hyperthyroidism: “I kept losing weight, and my heart was racing”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Son Soo-hyun said she is recovering her health after going through a difficult time with the sudden onset of hyperthyroidism.

On the 30th, Son Soo-hyun shared a selfie along with the message, “I’m almost completely recovered from the acute hyperthyroidism that came on so suddenly.” She added that she had regained a little of the weight she had been rapidly losing because of the condition, sharing an update on her improving health.

“Aside from my heart racing and constantly breaking out in cold sweats, I was so incredibly anxious that I couldn’t sit still. To think it was because of hormones,” she said, opening up about the symptoms she experienced while ill.

She explained, “I also kept feeling as though I was about to have a panic attack, and I was told that was one of the symptoms of hyperthyroidism.”

Son Soo-hyun recalled, “I used to feel a little better when I breathed while muttering, ‘I’m not going to die. People don’t die that easily.’ The sensation was strange, like the gears in my body weren’t meshing somewhere. Hormones are scary.”

After enduring a difficult time, she urged, “Anyway, I got through it. Now that I’m all better, winter is just around the corner. I should get out and about a lot before it gets colder. I should walk even when it’s cold. I guess I should start exercising again, too. Everyone, stay healthy.”

Born in 1988, Son Soo-hyun made her debut in 2013 in the music video for “Utautai no Ballad,” a track on BigBang’s Daesung’s Japanese album. At the time, she became known to the public as a lookalike of Japanese actress Yu Aoi. She has since appeared in the dramas “Blood,” “Missing Noir M” and “Rude Miss Young-ae Season 16,” as well as the films “Office,” “My Goddess,” “The Shepherd,” “Lucky, Apartment” and “Red Fruit.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.