Hong Jin-kyung has an ordeal after taking a laxative on a 244-km pilgrimage: “Imagine how much people would laugh if they found my underwear”

[Cho Yoon-sun, reporter for Sportschosun] Hong Jin-kyung took on the Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James) but faced a series of mishaps, including losing her luggage and an unexpected situation caused by a laxative.

On the 30th, a video titled “An Unbelievable Life Experience on the Pilgrimage Hong Jin-kyung Took to Find Happiness” was posted to the YouTube channel “Study King Jin Genius Hong Jin-kyung.” The video showed Hong Jin-kyung setting out alone on the Camino de Santiago.

Hong Jin-kyung set out from Porto on a journey that would take her 244 km on foot, but an unexpected problem arose on the very first day: her luggage had not arrived in Lisbon, where she was in transit.

“According to the original plan, I was supposed to check out, go to Porto Cathedral to get my pilgrim passport, and set off, but a problem came up. My luggage didn’t arrive from Lisbon,” Hong Jin-kyung said.

She continued, “All the things I need are in there, like socks to change into and clothes. Fortunately, I’m told my luggage will arrive at Porto Airport today, but they say it won’t be until the evening. So I have to stay here one more day.”

She added, “I’ve extended my stay by one night, and now I have time to go to the cathedral, get my pilgrim passport, eat, and look around the neighborhood. But this is a ten-day journey where I have to walk 250 km, and I’d planned to walk 25 km a day, so that plan has gone awry,” she lamented.

During a phone call with an acquaintance, Hong Jin-kyung explained her situation, saying, “I don’t have any clothes to change into or even socks.” When the acquaintance comforted her, saying, “You’ve become a true pilgrim,” she retorted, “I have one bundle of belongings. For a moment, I even thought about traveling with just this. But I don’t have a raincoat or a change of clothes. Even a true pilgrim has to wash their underwear and wear it again, right?” Her response made them laugh.

But her luggage still hadn’t arrived the next day. Hong Jin-kyung gave a disbelieving laugh and said, “I thought I’d be able to go to the airport and get my luggage, but I was told it hadn’t come from Lisbon and they didn’t know where it was. It’s unbelievable.”

In the end, Hong Jin-kyung bought one pair of pants, one shirt, and one pair of underwear, then set out on the pilgrimage with only the bare essentials.

Another unexpected situation arose during the journey. After taking a laxative, she suddenly felt the urge to go, but most of the nearby shops were closed, making it difficult to find a bathroom. After she finally found one, the footage that followed showed Hong Jin-kyung buying new underwear.

“I really hope you won’t misunderstand. To be honest, it was just one drop, that’s all,” Hong Jin-kyung confessed. She continued, “Portuguese laxatives seem scary. I wonder how much the person who finds my underwear will laugh. I’m going crazy,” she said with an embarrassed laugh.

After completing the pilgrimage—which had begun without her luggage—despite all the mishaps, Hong Jin-kyung finished her ten-day itinerary and only got her luggage back at the airport once she was on her way home.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.