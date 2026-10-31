Geuri estimates father Kim Gu-ra’s wealth at up to 30 billion won: “He never took a break from broadcasting and also invested”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] While consulting with a matchmaking agency, Geuri estimated that his father Kim Gu-ra’s assets could be worth up to 30 billion won.

On the 30th, a video titled “I Went to a Matchmaking Agency” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Geuri.” In the video, Geuri visited a matchmaking agency run by its director, Seong Jiin, to get a candid assessment of his marriage criteria.

During the consultation, Geuri laughed when asked whether he thought he might receive financial support from his parents when he got married, saying, “It feels strange to say that myself.” He added, “My father might not think so, but I think I would.”

Geuri explained, “Couldn’t they at least help me with home appliances? I already have a house, so I’m not asking them to get me one.” He had previously said he owned a 30-pyeong apartment in Guri, and stressed, “It wasn’t a gift—I bought the place with a loan.”

At first, Geuri said he didn’t know when asked about Kim Gu-ra’s assets. But when asked to choose an approximate range, he selected “5 billion to 10 billion won” and “10 billion to 30 billion won.”

Geuri speculated, “My father has been working in broadcasting for a long time, and he really never took a break. He also makes finance-related YouTube content and invests, so I don’t know his exact assets, but he probably managed things very smartly and well.”

The consultation concluded that Geuri ranked in the top 0.1% among people his age. Geuri smiled broadly and said, “You said such nice things that I feel like I can hold my head high and live with confidence.”

Seong Jiin explained how the assessment category can vary depending on parents’ assets, saying, “Your parents are also very well prepared. That is actually a huge advantage.”

Geuri said, “I’ll take good care of my parents. I’ll do better. I think it’s time for me to achieve something tangible, too,” adding, “Though I might not get as far as my father.”

When Seong Jiin asked, “By the time you’re your father’s age, it might be possible. Do you think your father had more assets than you do now when he was your age, Dong-hyeon?”, Geuri answered emphatically, “No. My father was dirt-poor,” drawing laughter.

Geuri also recalled his family’s difficult circumstances when he was young. “The balcony was my room. I used to play on a really small balcony, and I don’t know how sorry my father felt for me when he saw that,” he recalled.

He continued, “There was a time when I watched my father on ‘Pokso Club’ on a really small TV. It was like that until I was five or six. My father worked hard, and I was just lucky to make it. I’ll take good care of him,” he reiterated.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.