'Lost 37 kg,' Pungja Is Truly Unrecognizable... A Face Half Its Former Size That 'Fits Right' Inside a Hat

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun reporter] TV personality Pungja showed off a dramatically transformed look, drawing admiration after losing 37 kg.

Pungja recently shared a photo on social media with TV personality Mirage.

In the photo, Pungja stands beside Mirage, looking at the camera. Pungja paired an all-black outfit with a black hat, creating a chic look.

With the hat pulled down, Pungja drew attention by showing off a much smaller face and more defined features. The transformed look after successfully losing 37 kg stood out, and the markedly different appearance from before drew admiration.

Pungja recently drew attention after revealing a loss of 37 kg over about a year and five months.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.