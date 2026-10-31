“They keep coming to my house”: Kim Min speaks out about privacy violations that have gone too far; Jun Hyun-moo also expresses concern

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Min of “I Live Alone” said that after revealing the home in Dongducheon, Kim has been subjected to privacy violations that have gone too far.

On Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “I Live Alone,” which aired on the 30th, viewers saw Kim Min, the “Dongducheon nature dweller,” continuing to enjoy a free and romantic daily life.

That day, Kim Min went to a repair shop run by a close older friend to change the oil in the motorcycle. It turned out that the friend who ran the shop was also the landlord of the home in Dongducheon where Kim Min currently lives.

As soon as the repair shop owner saw Kim Min, he asked, “Do a lot of people still come to your house?” Kim replied, “They keep coming,” and opened up about the difficulties caused by strangers showing up at the house. MC Jun Hyun-moo, watching, asked, “Are people you don’t know coming over?” Kim nodded.

Since the home was made public, people from the general public have continued to show up even at the residence. Kim Min revealed that the unwanted attention was causing discomfort even in private spaces, beyond mere curiosity, prompting sympathy.

Earlier, Kim Min had also spoken about the difficulties caused by people coming to the house on MBC’s variety show “Radio Star,” which aired on the 28th. Kim said at the time, “People come to my house too much. Cars just drive in (all the way into the yard, without permission), and when I look, they leave again. Even though I took steps to improve security, they still knew all about it.” Kim described how cars were even driving into the yard and how difficult it was to keep visitors away despite taking security measures.

Kim Min previously drew attention on “I Live Alone” by sharing a glimpse of life in Dongducheon, full of freedom and romance, in a house dating back roughly 90 years or more. The modest home and daily life amid nature attracted interest, but after the house became known, the unexpected invasion of privacy has also revealed the bitter flip side of fame.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.