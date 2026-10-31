Choi Soo-jong says “I love you” three times, chokes up in heartfelt tribute to late Choi Bool-am

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Choi Soo-jong paid a heartfelt tribute following the death of his esteemed senior, the late Choi Bool-am, with whom he had formed a bond through Korean Cuisine and Dining.

On the 30th, Choi Soo-jong posted a tribute to the late Choi Bool-am on his social media, along with a photo of him taken during his lifetime.

He remembered Choi Bool-am as “a teacher who, throughout his life, went beyond the name of an actor to deeply revere and cherish the sweat of our neighbors across Korea and the lives shared around their tables.” He added, “I was truly happy and grateful that we could laugh and cry together under the great shelter of a teacher like you,” and expressed his condolences, saying, “I pray that God’s comfort and peace be with you.”

At the end of the post, he repeated the words “I love you” three times, expressing his deep respect and longing for the late actor.

The two had formed their bond through KBS 1TV’s Korean Cuisine and Dining. Choi Bool-am hosted the program for about 14 years, from its first broadcast in 2011, bringing viewers food from across the country and the stories of the people behind it.

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

However, Choi Bool-am left Korean Cuisine and Dining after having surgery for a herniated disc in March last year and later experiencing difficulty getting around. Choi Soo-jong then took over as host, following in his senior’s footsteps. Choi Bool-am was reported to have said at the time, “I would like to pass on the stories of food and dining that we have shared for so long to a dependable junior colleague.”

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87. His wake has been set up in Room 20 of the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.