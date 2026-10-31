“They’ve all recently broken up”: Season 28’s Hyunsook meets Young-ja and Jeong-hee, calling it a “rare sight”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Hyunsook of “I’m Solo” Season 28 met with Jeong-hee and Young-ja.

On the 31st, Hyunsook posted several photos with the caption, “No words needed. Season 28 is the best, isn’t it?”

The photos showed Hyunsook meeting with Young-ja and Jeong-hee. Hyunsook and Jeong-hee visited the clothing store to support Young-ja, who recently opened it. The three tried on various outfits and shared plenty of laughs.

In particular, the three are members of “I’m Solo” Season 28 who have recently gone through breakups. Hyunsook split from Young-sik, and Jeong-hee also announced her breakup with Gwang-su. Young-ja, too, had previously announced her divorce from Young-cheol.

One fan commented, “Looks like you’ve all recently broken up,” and Hyunsook coolly replied, “Right? Such a rare sight. Take a look at these precious photos, one by one.”

Meanwhile, Hyunsook and Young-sik, who appeared on “I’m Solo” Season 28’s divorced-singles special, belatedly announced their relationship last March, after the show had ended. The two maintained a long-distance relationship, traveling between Incheon and Gwangju, and grew so close that they even said they were considering remarriage. In the end, however, they chose to break up.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.