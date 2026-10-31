Hong Hyun-hee: “My father died two weeks after being hospitalized with bile duct cancer; I got down on my knees and begged the doctor to treat him”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee looked back on her father’s final moments.

On the 30th, a video titled “Dad, Junbeom has grown so much, hasn’t he?” was posted on the YouTube channel Hongssun TV.

Hong Hyun-hee and her family visited Goesan Patriotic Cemetery, where her father is buried. It was reportedly the first time the three of them had visited together.

Hong Hyun-hee’s father was diagnosed with end-stage bile duct cancer in 2019 and died just two weeks after being hospitalized. Yeon Jeseung said, “He passed away too soon. He died the year after we got married.” Hong Hyun-hee calmly added, “Still, I was working and at my busiest then, so a lot of people from the entertainment industry came. I think he would have liked that.”

Yeon Jeseung recalled when his father-in-law was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He said, “I went in May, hoping to at least treat him to a meal, but he looked so pale. We took him to the hospital right away. The doctor said it looked serious, and I felt completely at a loss too. I wondered how to tell Hyun-hee, so all I said was, ‘I think you should go to a bigger hospital and get checked out.’”

Hong Hyun-hee said, “When [the doctor] said, ‘There’s nothing I can do,’ I got down on my knees and asked the doctor, ‘Couldn’t you please do something for him?’ and [the doctor] said okay. He died about two weeks later?” She added, “Looking back, I took him to the hospital far too late. If I asked Dad to go with me and he said no, I didn’t want to bring it up again. I thought I couldn’t take him to the hospital because he wasn’t a child, and I regret that. He had lived such a hard life, and I think he felt he could relax once I got married and my career started going well.”

She also recalled the time just before her father died. Hong Hyun-hee said, “We really hadn’t been able to talk like that; we’d never had a conversation for an hour or longer. He had about an hour shortly before he passed away, so I told him everything that had been on my mind, like a rapper, saying, ‘I’m truly grateful, thank you, and I’m sorry,’ and asked him, ‘Please be born as my son in your next life.’” She added, “After Junbeom was born, I especially wanted to do things without regrets.”

Yeon Jeseung joked, “That’s why you can’t scold him.” Hong Hyun-hee said, “I guess I have those feelings. He really did seem like a dad back then. So when I said, ‘Dad,’ the baby would babble and he’d go, ‘Uh-huh,’ and the timing was uncanny. I thought, ‘Isn’t that Dad?’”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.