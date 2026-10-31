The public called him ‘Choi Bool-am,’ but the name on the funeral hall sign was ‘Choi Young-han’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] The public called him ‘Choi Bool-am.’ But the sign at the wake bore his real name, ‘Choi Young-han.’

A wake for the late actor Choi Bool-am, who died on the 29th, was held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. He was 87.

The late actor began his acting career in 1959 with the play ‘Hamlet’ and spent 67 years with the public. At his final resting place, he received mourners under his real name.

Beneath the late actor’s black-and-white portrait, which showed him smiling brightly, was the name ‘Choi Young-han’ rather than the stage name familiar to the public.

The Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit was also displayed alongside the late actor’s portrait inside the wake. Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young visited on the 30th, representing the government, and posthumously conferred the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit on the late actor and presented it. The Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit is the highest grade of the Order of Cultural Merit.

Minister Choi still had a promise he shared with the late actor. He visited Choi Bool-am in the hospital last June.

At the time, Choi Bool-am greeted him with a bright smile and said, “Let’s have a drink when I’m discharged.” Minister Choi looked forward to that day, but the two never got to sit together again and share a drink.

After paying his respects, Minister Choi said, “It’s heartbreaking that he left us so soon and so suddenly,” adding, “I just offered him a drink a little while ago before I left.” The drink they had planned to share while he was alive was ultimately placed before the late actor’s portrait.

Tributes at the wake also continued from colleagues and juniors who had known the late actor for many years. Yu In-chon, who played his son in MBC’s drama ‘Country Diaries,’ mourned him, saying he had usually called him “Father.”

Kim Hye-soo, Na Moon-hee, Im Hyun-sik and Park Eun-soo were among those who visited the wake to pay their final respects.

The late actor won viewers’ affection for his roles as Captain Park Young-han in MBC’s ‘Chief Detective’ and Chairman Kim in ‘Country Diaries.’ He also hosted KBS1 TV’s ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining’ for 14 years, sharing stories about dining tables and people across the country.

The late actor’s funeral will be held under the auspices of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. The funeral procession is scheduled for November 2.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.