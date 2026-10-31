“You think spiking a drink is funny?” ENHYPEN embroiled in controversy over challenge accused of “trivializing crime”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] ENHYPEN’s so-called “battle of wits” challenge has sparked controversy.

A video of the “battle of wits” challenge was posted to ENHYPEN’s official account on the 30th. It is one of the short-form videos popular overseas, in which someone spikes water with a drug when the other person isn’t looking.

Jungwon and Jay are talking with water in front of them. Jay distracts Jungwon and spikes the water with a drug. But after distracting Jay, Jungwon swaps the drugged water with Jay’s water. Unaware of this, Jay drinks the water and collapses, and Jay dances excitedly.

Fans reacted coldly after the video was released. The act of spiking water with a drug evoked a crime. Some fans criticized the content, saying it was inappropriate to treat as a joke. In particular, critics said it was difficult to simply brush off, given that the video staged a scene in which someone spiked a drink without the other person’s knowledge and the person who drank it collapsed.

Others continued to say that, regardless of the fact that the challenge was popular content overseas, its staging seemed to make light of crime and was inappropriate. Some also said the group should have been more careful before posting the content, since it appeared on the official account of a famous idol group.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is currently on its world tour, “ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR: BLOOD SAGA,” across 22 cities worldwide. The group will release the spin-off single “THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD” in November.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.