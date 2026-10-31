Lee Soon-sil loses 43 kg in just 10 months and takes on senior modeling... “10 million won per project” (“Boss in the Mirror”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Soon-sil, who successfully lost 43 kg on KBS2’s “Boss in the Mirror,” is now taking on the challenge of becoming a senior model.

KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter, the show) is a program in which South Korean bosses voluntarily put themselves in others’ shoes and reflect on themselves to create workplaces where people enjoy working. The previous episode recorded a peak rating of 6.6%, demonstrating the show’s formidable popularity as the No. 1 variety program in its time slot for 227 consecutive weeks. (According to Nielsen Korea)

In the upcoming November 1 (Sunday) broadcast of “Boss in the Mirror,” viewers will see boss Lee Soon-sil looking so slim she is almost unrecognizable, drawing plenty of attention. That day, Lee appears in the heart of Seongsu-dong wearing pointed high heels and showing off her killer rear view, leaving the studio stunned. Jun Hyun-moo doubts his eyes, saying, “No way—is that really her?” Kim Sook is equally speechless: “She’s become a different person.”

Lee Soon-sil, who once weighed as much as 102 kg, surprises everyone by revealing that she lost a whopping 43 kg in just 10 months. Having achieved the perfect model measurements—171 cm tall and weighing 59 kg—Lee reflects on her transformation, saying, “I don’t know how I lived when I was fat.”

With her confidence soaring after her dramatic weight loss, Lee Soon-sil takes the next step and throws her hat into the ring as a senior model. She visits a modeling academy and begins intensive lessons, from runway walking to posing for photo shoots.

Meanwhile, the arrival of 83-year-old model Choi Soon-hwa, the “ultimate” figure in women’s senior modeling, draws attention. When Choi makes her entrance, showing off her distinctive model presence and hip appeal, Lee Soon-sil reportedly exclaims, “Now that’s a model.” Choi particularly surprises everyone by revealing her earnings: “For overseas projects, I get 10 million won per project.” Lee is also said to be left speechless by the remarkable earnings befitting a top-tier senior model.

Viewers can find out in the original broadcast of “Boss in the Mirror” whether Lee Soon-sil’s journey to becoming a senior model, after achieving model-worthy measurements in just 10 months, will be a success.

KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.