Gaunt-looking Gummy opens up about the struggles of being a working mom: “I can’t sit down for even five minutes a day” (“The Seasons”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] “The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend” delivered polished live performances and lively music talk.

The KBS 2TV music talk show “The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,” which aired on the 30th, featured Gummy, Park Jin-young, Eric Nam and TOUCHED, each sharing their music and stories.

Gummy appeared as a guest on the “Two People” duet segment, performing “It’s You” with Sung Si-kyung and presenting a sweet, lyrical harmony. Mentioning that Jo Jung-suk had appeared on the show last June and duetted with Sung, Gummy said, “I heard he said it was really good. He thinks their harmonies went well,” drawing laughs. She also shared an anecdote involving her children and Sung. Gummy said, “My eldest fell for Sung Si-kyung, who would get down on one knee like a prince and look them in the eye,” but soon revealed, “That changed after they went to an AKMU concert,” sending the audience into laughter.

Ahead of the release of her first full-length album in 10 years, Gummy spoke about her pre-released new song “Perfect World,” sharing, “Since I’m raising children, my emotions are focused on them. I ended up writing the lyrics while thinking about my children.” She spoke in particular about the challenges of balancing work and childcare, saying, “I can’t just sit down for even five minutes a day,” but also adding, “Even so, I feel so happy.” She conveyed her deep love for her two children. Gummy performed “Perfect World,” which she wrote herself while thinking of her children, in her characteristically powerful, emotive voice, leaving a lasting impression.

Park Jin-young of GOT7, who is currently giving a standout performance in the drama “100 Days of Lies,” performed the title track “EVERLOVE” from his second mini-album, released in May, for the first time on television. He said Choi Yu Ree, Cloud Koh and Wonpil of DAY6 had contributed to the album, adding, “I got to make an album with good people, and I wonder if that’s also my good fortune,” expressing his gratitude. In particular, speaking about Wonpil, whom he had known since their trainee days at 17, he said, “We started talking on the phone, and it ended up being about 10 hours. He’s a good person, so we end up having a lot to talk about,” showing their close friendship. He then sang “Seventeen,” a song about his story with Wonpil, on the spot, expressing their connection through music.

Park Jin-young also delivered a restrained performance of the late Kim Kwang-seok’s “Around Thirty,” a song by “The Seasons” music director Kang Seung-won, earning high praise from Sung Si-kyung. As he continues to establish himself as an actor as well as a singer, Park looked back on his gradual growth as an actor, saying, “I’ve come this far with the mindset of trying whatever I can when a good opportunity comes along.” Park, who has said he is a longtime fan of Sung, closed out his performance that day with a warm rendition of Sung’s “Forever.”

Eric Nam returned to Korean television after about seven years, enjoying a long-awaited reunion with audiences. To a rapturous response from the crowd, he performed his signature song “Good For You,” showing off a stylish yet relaxed stage presence. Eric, who had previously earned recognition for his hosting skills while interviewing Hollywood stars visiting Korea, also showed his abilities as an interviewer that day, naturally drawing out Sung Si-kyung’s account of his interview with Tom Cruise. Sung said of Cruise, “I like him even more now, and I got good energy from him,” adding that he hoped “an international star would appear on ‘Eardrum Boyfriend’ too.”

Eric Nam surprised everyone with updates on his past seven years working in the United States, including receiving TIME magazine’s “Impact 100” award, appearing on a leading American variety show, touring 80 cities and acting in four films. Reflecting on his work in the U.S., he said, “They approached me saying they wanted an East Asian male actor or singer to appear. I thought, ‘This is what I’m meant to do.’ I was grateful that it led to good results.” Eric, who was recently reported to have helped WJSN’s Dayoung while she was making an album in the U.S., added, “I understood that she wanted to make the most of the opportunity, and I could see her passion,” explaining why he had gladly supported her challenge and adding to the heartwarming moment.

The band TOUCHED opened with “Night View,” delivering a thrilling performance with explosive vocals and a solid band sound. All of the members are alumni of the Seoul Institute of the Arts. The band shared that, while forming the group, they had spent months consistently leaving comments on social media in an effort to recruit vocalist Yunmin. Yunmin explained why they joined TOUCHED, saying, “I wanted to play band music from the start. I always carry some anxiety, but seeing the members give me confidence made me think, ‘Could I do this with people who have this kind of charm?’”

The band also shared stories that offered a glimpse of the members’ close bond. John B. Kim recalled how he had expressed his feelings to Yunmin, saying, “Yunmin finished three days of solo shows even though their throat wasn’t in good shape, and I felt a real bond, like brothers-in-arms. So I called.” That day, Yunmin left a deep impression by performing “Heejae” with powerful vocals in front of its original singer, Sung Si-kyung. After hearing Yunmin’s version, Sung said, “You three should keep treating Yunmin well. I love how they make it their own with their own vocal style,” cheering on TOUCHED’s teamwork. Having announced their first full-length album five years after their debut, TOUCHED closed the show with a passionate live performance of “Fallen Angel,” ending on a powerful note.

Meanwhile, the KBS 2TV music talk show “The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend” airs every Friday at 10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.