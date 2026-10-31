“That’s sexual harassment”... Ha Ji-won and Lee Seo-jin flustered by Kim Kwang-kyu’s question about the “foam kiss” ad-lib

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Kim Kwang-kyu’s question about the “foam kiss” ad-lib left Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won flustered.

Lee Seo-jin retorted, “If the kiss was improvised, that’s sexual harassment. What are you talking about?” Ha Ji-won agreed, saying, “That would be a big problem.”

In the episode that aired on the 30th, actress Ha Ji-won appeared as the “My Star” guest on the SBS variety show “Whatever You Wish, Genie – My Genie Secretary” (hereafter “My Genie Secretary”) and reunited with Lee Seo-jin for the first time in 23 years.

That day, Kim Kwang-kyu brought up the famous foam-kiss scene from the drama “Secret Garden” and asked Ha Ji-won, “Was it improvised?” In response to their reaction, he clarified what he meant: “I mean the part where you got foam on you.”

Ha Ji-won explained, “It was in the script. If you drink a cappuccino, you’re supposed to get foam on you, and there was originally a scene where it was wiped off.”

She added, “I once said in an earlier interview that I liked cappuccino, and the writer kindly took that into account,” sharing the story behind the scene.

Ha Ji-won admitted that she sometimes develops feelings for her co-stars while filming.

When Lee Seo-jin mentioned actors who had worked with Ha Ji-won, including Zo In-sung, So Ji-sub, Hyun Bin, and Ji Chang-wook, and said, “You were famous for making anyone who worked with you a star,” Ha Ji-won replied, “When I’m filming, I fall for my co-star. But I clearly separate on-screen and off-screen.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.